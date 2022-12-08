Not everyone is good at or likes dealing with children. And it is that the little ones have inexhaustible energy. Keeping up with them is not easy, since they are in a crucial stage to discover new things, learn and play. His exploring soul, totally normal for his age, creates awkward moments and embarrassing situations. However, as a saleswoman who worked in a toy store recounted, many times it is the parents themselves who maintain a lamentable attitude towards the bad behavior of their children.

The user @nefer_trix has used her Twitter profile to narrate some of the most surreal moments she has experienced behind the counter starring children and their parents, or what she has called “unburdened parents”. Since her experience, adults are the ones who have shown the worst behavior and their descendants have reflected what they have learned.

The clerk tells how on one occasion some parents left their daughter watching Frozen on a television screen in the establishment with the following indication: “I’ll leave the girl there watching television, if something happens we’ll be at 100 montaditos.” Surprised, she replied that this “was a store, not a nursery.” And it is that some of them hide behind the widespread motto “customers are always right” to justify their behavior. On another occasion, she gently warned the mother of a child that she began to spin a revolving display of necklaces and beads. “Well, if something breaks, I’m not going to pay for it, you’ll have insurance, right?” She replied.

Thread of “relaxed parents” experience of a saleswoman:

😒(toy store with a frozen playback tv screen) a father tells me “I’ll leave the girl there watching TV if something happens we’re at 100montaditos” my face 😳 I told him it was a store not a nursery if he First timer in trouble (@nefer_trix) December 6, 2022

Another of the surprising stories that the user experienced as a clerk was when two children alone in the store opened a can of Airsoft pellets and left “half the store lost.” Given the notice that they would call their parents, one of the children, as if it were the protagonist of ‘This boy is a demon’, said: “eat my eggs.”

And his mother’s response was as follows: “What do you want me to do?” But this did not end here because the employee warned her that she either came to see “how to fix the mess” or she would have to call the Police “for two better abandoned ones.” And although the mother appeared at the toy store, she did so to “scold” the clerk and affirm that they were only “children’s things.”