Since Elon Musk decided to unleash his famous AI on X, the internet has been filled with images of the most committed celebrities. According to Musk himself It is a model of “AI without censorship”which gives absolute freedom to users to carry out all types of montages giving situations that would otherwise be unthinkable, such as David Bisbal and Chenoa getting married and having twins; that Kiko Matamoros and Terelu Campos enjoyed cuddling on the sofa at home watching a movie or that Messi wore a Real Madrid shirt, are just some of the moments that Musk’s AI has become a reality.