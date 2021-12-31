Benjamin Guerra | Dec 29, 2021 Arturo Du Leon | Dec 30, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 30, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 9:22 AM GMT + 1

He had reached many previous finals trying to get his ninth league trophy and after many attempts and many failures, disappointments and humiliations, they were finally able to break the one that emulated an infinite curse.

They had to spend more than 70 years to get it and it is that not even in their best days was it expected that they could break a drought that seemed impossible to break for an institution that did not usually get into the Liguillas and that remained in the basement of the quotient table. .