This 2021 was a historic year for world football and something unprecedented happened in terms of the teams that were finally able to proclaim themselves champions of a title that represented a lot for them, after a long time of waiting.
The funny thing is that precisely this year many droughts were broken for clubs seeking to be crowned with a domestic or international title, for this reason, in the following list we name the biggest surprises that we have this year with the new champions of international football.
To be champion in Ligue 1 of France at the time that Paris-Saint Germain is a widely dominant rival in financial and sporting matters individually speaking, the achievement of the title of the Lille It was a real feat with much merit and will go down in history as a great motivational story for generations to come.
In recent years in Serie A, it seemed that Juventus Turin would not stop grabbing the domestic title, but the 2020/21 season finally arrived where there was a fight for Calcio until the last dates and fortunately for the Nerazzurri, they were finally able to consecrate themselves with the Italian championship after 11 years of drought.
The Machine seemed to be submerged in a curse and it is that after more than 23 years the league title was simply denied them, despite the fact that during these years they have been a good, consistent team that is usually in the foreground, for at least in a general way.
He had reached many previous finals trying to get his ninth league trophy and after many attempts and many failures, disappointments and humiliations, they were finally able to break the one that emulated an infinite curse.
Athletic Mineiro full of great footballers like Hulk, Eduardo Vargas, Keno, among others, was able to conquer the Brazilian championship after 50 years and gave the greatest surprise and joy to the thousands of club fans by winning their second trophy of the A series, after having previously had six runners-up.
Undoubtedly, the red and black of Atlas were left with the feat of the year and it is that without being a widely dominant team and without in recent years being a team to take into great consideration. A base of players with youthful quality and experience managed to proclaim themselves monarchs of the domestic title.
They had to spend more than 70 years to get it and it is that not even in their best days was it expected that they could break a drought that seemed impossible to break for an institution that did not usually get into the Liguillas and that remained in the basement of the quotient table. .
