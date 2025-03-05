03/04/2025



Updated 03/05/2025 at 02: 54h.





Night in style in ‘El Hormiguero‘(Antena 3) with guests that, as is usually the case, never disappoint, especially for their poster head, Mario Vaquerizo. Nancys Rubias leader left speechless Pablo Motosto the ants and even their own companions by revealing a somewhat unknown aspect of their current life. And it is that Alaska’s husband reviewed several of his most recent milestones, with special attention to the fall suffered on the stage a few months ago, a stumbling block that has had a time away from music.

He has returned with desire, as he demonstrated on Monday, explaining that he continues “in rehabilitation, because I have all the stunted neck of not moving it.” That said, Vaquerizo gave way to the confession that gives this article, and that is that the singer shared with the audience that … “I am taking singing classes for the first time in my life.” That is, after decades, going to stages throughout Spain and part of the foreigner, the artist has been well improving his performances and said it between laughter, always laughing at himself: «He would never have thought that the singer of Nancys Rubias I was teaching singing, but I am delighted, with 50 years!

The reason for these private sessions with a singing professional is that he suffered a larynx injury when the incident took place. He hit and was damaged, hence he has seen necessary to go to a person who guides him in recovery to be the usual.

The re -be in full form is something that is evidence Mario Vaquerizo He has not hesitated to ride in the Giratuto to challenge the bad omens. Pablo Motos explained to the audience that it had been Mario Vaquerizo himself who had asked to include this assembly in the performance.









With regard to the accident lived, not everything has been laughing on set. He singer He has shared with motorcycles and the audience of the program how it felt when that happened: “It could have been deadly!” «I have been with the collar four months and I no longer wanted to be with the collar. These giraffe women looked like. But well, the whore is life. To improve one thing, another is spoiled and now I am rehabilitation, because I have a stunted neck of so much paralyzed my head, ”he shared in Paul’s live and his ants.