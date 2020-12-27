Christmas has always been characterized by being a series of dates marked to act, even more, in solidarity. Among them, that of athletes is one of the personalities that is most often overturned in this regard. One of the last to join, although already on a regular basis, has been Fede Valverde. The Real Madrid midfielder supported one of the Red Cross projects. The Uruguayan invited those residents of the San Blas Temporary Reception Center (Madrid) to have a picnic as a reason for the end of the year.

“Thank you very much Fede Valverde for supporting once again the Madrid Red Cross projects. In this case, inviting residents of one of our devices for the homeless to have a snack on the occasion of the end of the year, “he thanked the Red Cross program through his official Twitter profile. The Uruguayan soon responded: “A pleasure! I hope you had a great day”he added.

Also, despite the fact that Valverde could not attend in person due to the complicated situation experienced by the pandemicYes, he wanted to do it online to send an emotional message and encouragement for users of the Center. A speech that was highly applauded by attendees, who greatly appreciated the nice gesture of the Real Madrid footballer.