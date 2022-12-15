There are a wide variety of factors that can affect a coach’s performance; from choosing the team to deciding what tactics to use; the pressure that comes with running a World Cup is immense. Here are the best-performing coaches in men’s World Cup history.

After Italy’s Roman salute was booed by the French crowd, some of whom were refugees who had escaped Benito Mussolini’s fascist regime, Pozzo ordered his players to do the gesture again.

Pozzo’s 1934 team was led by goalscorers Angelo Schiavio, Raimundo Orsi, Giovanni Ferrari and Giuseppe Meazza before the Azzurri retained that title in 1938.

Four coaches have won the competition once and been defeated in the final on another occasion. Helmut Schon and West Germany were beaten by England in 1966, but then won in 1974. His compatriot Franz Beckenbauer won in 1990 after finishing second in 1986. Carlos Bilardo and Mario Zagallo are the other coaches who have accomplished the feat.