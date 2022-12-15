Behind every World Cup winning team is a master tactician pulling the strings and planning every move. Some managers have pulled off surprises against all odds over the years at FIFA World Cups, while others have gathered stars and simply let them play their way to global glory.
There are a wide variety of factors that can affect a coach’s performance; from choosing the team to deciding what tactics to use; the pressure that comes with running a World Cup is immense. Here are the best-performing coaches in men’s World Cup history.
Vittorio Pozzo he is the only coach in men’s World Cup history to win the World Cup twice. The Italian led the Italians to back-to-back victories in 1934 and 1938, though his legacy is somewhat clouded by his association with fascism.
After Italy’s Roman salute was booed by the French crowd, some of whom were refugees who had escaped Benito Mussolini’s fascist regime, Pozzo ordered his players to do the gesture again.
Pozzo’s 1934 team was led by goalscorers Angelo Schiavio, Raimundo Orsi, Giovanni Ferrari and Giuseppe Meazza before the Azzurri retained that title in 1938.
Four coaches have won the competition once and been defeated in the final on another occasion. Helmut Schon and West Germany were beaten by England in 1966, but then won in 1974. His compatriot Franz Beckenbauer won in 1990 after finishing second in 1986. Carlos Bilardo and Mario Zagallo are the other coaches who have accomplished the feat.
Three were the ones who lifted the men’s World Cup both as a player and as a coach.
Mario Zagallo he was the first to accomplish the feat. Having tasted success twice with the Brazil national team in 1958 and 1962 as an inside forward, Zagallo led the iconic 1970 team to glory in Mexico. He later coached his 1974 and 1998 seasons as well.
The equally legendary franz beckenbauer he was also just as adept at wing tactics as he was when he played defense for Germany. He led West Germany to the 1974 final as captain, where they would beat the Netherlands 2-1 despite conceding an early penalty. Beckenbauer was then on the bench in 1990 when West Germany beat Argentina 1-0 thanks to an Andreas Brehme penalty.
Didier Deschamps he became the third and most recent person to achieve the feat when France triumphed under him in Russia in 2018. Deschamps had previously captained Les Bleus to the 1998 success that culminated in a 3-0 victory in the final before bring the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba to glory in 2018.
All World Cup winning coaches
