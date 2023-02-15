The Cheltenham Festival has a long and storied history – and is widely considered by the purists as the most competitive and highly anticipated event on the National Hunt racing calendar. The calibre of thoroughbreds is unparalleled in jumps racing – which means being named the Leading Trainer at the four-day meet is one of the most sought-after prizes in the sport.

With that in mind, read on as we dissect those trainers who have risen to the occasion and established themselves as the most successful trainers in Cheltenham Festival history – all three of whom will have the chance to add to their laundry list of accomplishments in the training game in 2023.

Willie Mullins

With a staggering 88 Cheltenham winners and a record nine Leading Trainer titles to his name, 66-year-old Willie Mullins shows no signs of slowing down. While there have been multiple standout performances from the Irishman’s stable since his maiden win as a handler in 1988 with Thurles – it’s his consecutive triumphs in 2019 and 2020 with Al Boum Photo in the Gold Cup which stands above the rest.

Couple that with his 2022 Cheltenham campaign, in which he registered a best ever ten wins – and it’s easy to see why Mullins has opened as the short-priced favourite at 1/8 in the Cheltenham odds for Today’s races.

Nicky Henderson

Another trainer who has achieved almost all there is to in jumps racing is Nicky Henderson – with his success at Cheltenham being some of his most impressive accomplishments. With 64 wins to date, of which includes reigning supreme with See You Then in the 1985 Champion Hurdle, Long Run and Bobs Worth in the Gold Cup, and back-to-back wins with Altior in the Queen Mother Champion Chase to name a few.

He will once again have a strong line-up of entries in 2023, with the undefeated Jonbon in the Arkle Chase and Constitution Hill in the Champion Chase arguably his best chances in the Grade 1 fixtures. He is also fancied to be in the mix for the Leading Trainer award, garnering a price of 9/1 – which is good for third favourite.

Paul Nicholls

With three Gold Cups, four Stayers’ Hurdles and two Champion Chases, at the peak of his powers one can expect a Paul Nicholls horse to secure at least one Grade 1 victory every time a Cheltenham Festival rolls around. 2007-2009 was a particular golden period for the British trainer at Cheltenham, with his thoroughbred winning the preeminent race of the meeting the Gold Cup in three consecutive years – with Kauto Star taking home the spoils in 2007 and 2009, while Denman reigned supreme in a sublime run in 2008.

Similarly to the aforementioned Mullins and Henderson, Nicholls will have a strong crop of entries expected to line up in March. Whether it be Stage Star, Bravemansgame or Thyme White – Nicholls will be competitive in a number of Grade 1 fixtures and could challenge for Leading Trainer if a few results go his way early in the meet.

For those interest in placing a bet on who they think will win the Top trainer award at the Cheltenham Festival, Nicholls is the fifth favourite at 33/1.