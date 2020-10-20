Four game days are played again in the new Bundesliga season. The list of goalscorers is already peppered with illustrious names. It wasn’t necessarily different in previous years either. Because many stars delivered early in the season like on an assembly line. These strikers scored the most goals in the after four matchdays Bundesliga.
It all starts with Manfred Rummel, who was the first Bundesliga player to break the six goal mark after just four games. With a three-pack against 1860 Munich, he led the top scorer list early in 1965. In the course of the season he only got five more goals.
Just six years later, Klaus Scheer Rummel does the same. However, he reached the six goals in a special way. Still completely unsuccessful on the first two game days, he booked five stalls on game day four. The game against 1. FC Köln was probably the best and most unforgettable of the Schalke team at the time.
In 1976 it was again Wolfgang Frank who got off to an equally strong start. The Braunschweiger made it very classic and scored twice on the first two match days. With another two stalls he secured the place he deserved in our list.
Frank Mill is a big name in the Bundesliga. In the 1984/85 season he managed a three-pack right from the start. After that, he went without a goal once, but for the foals from Gladbach he added a double and another goal.
A Bochum also appears in our list. The Spaniard with Danish roots played in the Bundesliga for two years and managed to really shine with six goals on the first three match days. A goalless game against Dortmund stopped his fantastic run.
Martin Max, Philipp’s father, was, unlike his son, a real goalscorer. He got off to a brilliant start in the 2003/04 season. He remained goalless at the start of the season, but then added a three-pack, among other things. In total, he scored 20 times in his final season.
Coming to six goals after just four match days is even more amazing when you’ve only played the first three games of the season. Roy Makaay did just that and got started in 2005 like the fire department. But then he was missing and stuck to his still strong haul.
Thomas Müller is currently perhaps in the shape of his life. But five years ago, the former national player started the new season brilliantly. In every game he scored at the beginning. With 20 goals, it should be the most scoring season of the original Bavarian.
As the only player besides Makaay, Andrej Kramarić also made it onto our list with only three games. The Croatian scored in every mission at the beginning of the current season and even netted three times in the first game. Then, however, he failed due to a positive corona test and missed building his perfect start.
Gert Dörfel isn’t a classic center forward at all. In the very first Bundesliga season, the left wing of the Hamburger SV seven times in the first four games. The three-pack against Saarbrücken in particular refined the top start.
Benny Wendt also managed to mark seven goals at the start of the season. In 1976 the Swede scored four goals against Fortuna Düsseldorf, among others. That made up for the fact that the tennis attacker didn’t hit Borussia Berlin at all in the previous game.
The twelve-time national player Dieter Müller achieved something that should be almost impossible to repeat. Without a single goal in the first two league games, he scored seven goals after four weeks. That was due to his six-pack, which the then Cologne man bagged in a legendary game against Werder Bremen.
Of course, Gerd Müller should not be missing from this list. The record scorer in the Bundesliga was able to break the seven-goal mark three times at the start of the season. He succeeded in doing this for the first time in 1968, and 72 he just missed an even better yield. In his penultimate season, he should then set this milestone a third time.
You probably wouldn’t have expected his name in this ranking. Halil Altintop made a real big start 15 years ago. A goal at the beginning, a three-pack and three more goals got the Turks off to an outstanding start in the 2005/06 season. In the end he had three hat-tricks with 20 goals.
Robert Lewandowski broke the mark of seven goals this season twice after just four games. He’s only been able to do that in the past two years, which confirms his excellent form.
Peter Meyer’s milestone will probably remain unreached for a few more decades. After four match days, the then Gladbach player scored nine goals. He even struck three times twice. A few stars will still grind their teeth on this ancient record. After the first half of the season he stood at an astonishing 19 stalls.
