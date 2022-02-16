Mexico.- Are you Mexican and do you suffer from stress because of your work? You are not the only one. According to an investigation carried out by the MX Internet Association and World OCCMexico leads the list of countries with the highest work stress.

According to the study, after the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Mexican Republic, workers have experienced an increase in their stress levels in the workplace, a situation that, in turn, has caused the country to slow down its development and competitiveness, warning how serious this situation could be.

The research titled “Work stress in Mexico” warns that the Aztec nation is ranked as “the country in which working people suffer the greatest work stress than the rest of the world.”

The analysis details that, at least, the 60% of workers in the Mexican Republic suffer from stress, also known as silent disease. In addition to this, it reveals that, of this percentage, 23% reported having been exposed to work stress 24 hours a day, while 47% occasionally, and the remaining 30% said that rarely.

Regarding the population segments analyzed, the study carried out by the MX Internet Association and the World OCC, shows that the 65% of the women surveyed indicated suffering from work stress, making them the biggest victims of this situation. Meanwhile, by age group, the highest percentage focused on people between 30 and 40 years of age, with 70%.

“Among the physical and psychological impacts as a result of work stress are headaches, 73 percent; distress and irritability, 65 percent; constant and prolonged tiredness, 55 percent; anxiety, 63 percent, and upset stomach/gastritis/colitis, 44 percent”, refers to the analysis of the consequences of exposure to stress at work.

Other symptoms generated by work stress are depression, insomnia, lack of motivation, changes in body weight, muscle tension or pain, skin problemsas well as lack of concentration.

For its part, according to data from the World Health Organization (who), it is estimated that in Mexico 75% of workers suffer from work stress, placing the Mexican Republic above China and the United States in this aspect.