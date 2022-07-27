In Italy the number of stolen scooters returns to rise again. According to a survey conducted by LoJack on the data collected by the Ministry of the Interior, in 2021 the theft of motor vehicles increased by 5.5%, an even higher number than the data on the most stolen cars (here the ranking). This is an important number that, after 2020 marked by the pandemic, returns to increase considerably. In total, 26,707 units of motorcycles and scooters were subtracted in 2021, a considerable number compared to 25,273 in 2020. The figure can therefore be translated into 73 motorcycles stolen per day, 3 every hour. As for cars, the percentage of findings is also low, which in 2021 stood at 9,336 units, 36% of the total. Here, then, is the general ranking of the most coveted scooters and, in the end, the index of the regions with the highest number of thefts.