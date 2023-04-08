“The stingiest man I’ve ever met”, was the introduction of a girl before recounting a very strange social interaction: when one of her friends went out with a man who recorded in Excel everything she consumed to collect it.

The young woman identified as ‘Stephani C’ narrated on her TikTok account ‘@cestepha17’ that it all started badly, since the subject asked to split the cats from the first date.

“The man from the first date told her, ‘well, how are we going to pay?’ And well, normal, one also pays, but the man earned three times, almost four times more than her.”

The important thing in the story is not only that he earned better, but that he liked to go out to expensive places. He could pay her part no problem, but the friend obviously couldn’t.

“My friend in her love affair took on the task of keeping up with her, obviously she was very reached,” she said, referring to the fact that she could not bear the expenses.

It got to the point where she couldn’t continue paying for the appointments, so the man offered her a solution. unusual, which some people might consider practical, but others rude: He financed all the expenses and made an Excel table to charge him.

“I financed them for you, that is, I am your side and you are paying me,” were the words that the subject whose identity was never revealed allegedly said.

At the end of the TikTok, the girl offered evidence of the table that the “stingy” made to collect the outputs.

Among the expenses that were included in the Excel spreadsheet there are some such as “Motel”, “flowers and ice cream”, “cinema”, among others.