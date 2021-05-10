The weekend of almost summer atmosphere lived in the Region gives way from this Monday totemperatures more typical of the spring season of early May. Despite some rainy episodes that have taken place in the last hours in some parts of the Community, stability will be the predominant note in the remainder of the week, with plenty of clear skies and no chance of showers on the horizon.

It is not expected that the rains experienced during this afternoon will be repeated at least until the beginning of next weekend, although it will be necessary to be attentive to the predictions of the State Meteorological Agency to know the evolution. On the contrary, temperatures will be on the rise throughout this week, and the highest peaks are expected to be registered for Saturday.

At the moment, Aemet predicts that the thermometer will move in the capital and the Vega del Segura between 26 degrees and 29 during the week, and can reach 34 on the weekend. The minimums will not fall below 15. A similar forecast is expected in the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas, with maximum temperatures between 25 and 30, and minimums that will predictably fall until 11 on Tuesday night. In this area, the Aemet has an active yellow warning for coastal phenomena on the coast due to a southwest wind of force 7 with waves of 2 to 3 meters until 11:00 p.m. tonight.

Mercury will also rise in the Altiplano and the Northwest regionAlthough the temperatures in these areas will start the week somewhat lower: around 20 during the day and touching 10 degrees at night. The rise will be notable on Wednesday, reaching 27 degrees and will continue to rise to a hot 31 degrees next Saturday.

Also in the Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón a rise in the thermometer will be experienced, although it will be smoother in this case. From the 21 degrees recorded this Monday, it will gradually go down to a pleasant 25 this weekend. In this coastal area, the yellow warning is also activated due to southwest wind phenomena of force 7 with waves of 2 to 3 meters until 11:00 p.m. this Monday.

With these high temperatures and direct sunlight that won’t hide behind cloudy skies, the ultraviolet index is at high levels between 8 and 9Therefore, caution and skin protection is recommended if a prolonged stay is expected in the central hours of the day.