Sergio Canales starts a very special week for him after having returned to the Spanish National Team and days before face the team in which he has played the longest so far during his professional career, Real Sociedad. The Santander midfielder from Betis will host the txuri-urdin on Sunday in what is probably his sweetest moment in football.

Canales, who will turn 30 next February, is the true leader of Betis, with whom he renewed until 2023. He arrived in Heliópolis free in the summer of 2018 by the hand of Quique Setién, his friend and great supporter to become a Verdiblanco player. Essential as a Betis for two seasons, in this one he has multiplied his performance even more and adds a goal and two assists in the first five LaLiga games.

In San Sebastián he played for three and a half seasons. He signed in January 2014 from Valencia and in exchange for 3.5 million euros, although he never shone as he has done at Betis. A year after arriving at Anoeta, the crusader broke for the third time and that hampered his blue and white journey, he had been out for several months. But the Gipuzkoan is still a club that he carries in his heart and he showed it by deciding not to celebrate two goals that he has scored as Verdiblanco. Last year, precisely at home, he managed to score and give an assist in a 3-0 win against the Realistas at Benito Villamarín.

To score his first goal with Spain, after four caps, it is now for the Cantabrian, who added a start in the friendly against Portugal and played the last half hour against Switzerland on Saturday in the Nations League match. Again in this competition, tomorrow in Ukraine he will have another opportunity if Luis Enrique considers it appropriate.