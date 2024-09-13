Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 09/13/2024 – 6:00

DataZAP, the OLX Group’s real estate intelligence source, released this Wednesday, the 11th, the results of the Housing Trends survey, which aims to understand the interests and perception of the public that intends to buy a property.

For around 70% of those interviewed, the budget limit for purchasing a property is up to R$499,999. The survey shows that the most sought-after properties are between 61 and 90m² (25%) and have two or three bedrooms.

Most people want properties with a suite (60%), two bathrooms (41%), a home office (59%) and a garage space (76%), preferably covered. Other important features are more airy spaces and those with a backyard or balcony. Regarding leisure facilities, barbecue facilities, gyms and outdoor pools are priorities.

Most people are looking for properties above 45m²

The survey also found that most buyers are men between the ages of 41 and 59. Regarding the purpose of the property, 88% of buyers prioritize housing, while 12% highlight investment.

In-person work increases from 52% to 69% in one year

Another piece of data raised was the rate of in-person work. The number of Brazilians who claim to work outside the home increased from 52% in 2023 to 69% in 2024. As a result, some trends have strengthened, such as the desire to buy a house in the same city where they currently live.

“Since 2022, we have seen an increase in respondents who say they have returned to working in offices, which does not mean a 100% return, but rather a hybrid format. For example, we see more people looking for properties in the city where they live, 80%. Among those who say they can work from home, the desire for a specific office space is indicated by 59%”, explains Gabriela Domingos, Market Intelligence specialist at Grupo OLX.