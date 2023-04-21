













That’s why today we wanted to share with you some of the things in these media that seem the most smokey to us. From curious healing methods, to enemies that break even with the logic of their fantasy worlds. I’m sure some of its developers did get their act together.

Video games where you just heal yourself to avoid more damage

Almost all first-person shooter video games engage in this action. Believing that a person can simply be healed if they spend a certain amount of time without taking more damage. Unless they have Wolverine’s super healing factor, this doesn’t happen in real life.

The funny thing is to find where this mechanic originated from. After all, shooters of yore like Doom, Goldeneye, and even the first Halo had us on the hunt for medkits. Of course, even there it was quite improbable that with just a few Band-Aids we could cover hundreds of bullet holes.

Capcom surely takes advantage of 4/20 to get several ideas for their games

Capcom is one of the longest-running video game companies in the industry. But this does not save him from having given us several questionable moments in his games that no one would have thought of. Nobody without a little cannabinoid support, of course.

Taking advantage of the boom resident Evillet us remember their enemies. In the first titles it was credible that a virus could create different monsters, especially when combined with animals. But as the saga progressed, the mutations got crazier and crazier.

In Resident Evil 5 we see how the puny Ricardo Irving turns into an imitation of a whale by injecting himself with a virus. Within the sequel, RE6, they blew the fence with Simmons’ character. Infecting him with the virus causes him to go from a species of bull, to a Tyrannosaurus, and finally to a giant fly. let’s not even talk about village with their vamps and metallic beasts How did the developers come up with this? We don’t know, although Spider-Man’s girlfriend may have been involved.

Perhaps the most smoked thing in Capcom video games came from Bionic Commando. Since for some reason they decided that the protagonist’s bionic arm was actually his wife who he believed was lost. With revelations like this, even the giant statue of Ramón Salazar in RE4 seems realistic.

Hideo Kojima could be the king of smoked things in video games

There is no denying that Hideo Kojima is considered a great artist by many video game fans. However, in his titles we find several things that border between genius and really smoked. Even so, we love to find the craziest details of him.

His Metal Gear saga is perhaps the one that is most full of smoked things. From super-strength senators to immortal vampire-like beings, all created by nanomachines. And how can we forget Quiet, who has a special skin condition that forces her to be half-naked all the time to survive.

The smoked feats are not exclusive to the secondary characters in these video games. Also protagonists like Raiden and Snake have given us impressive moments. How can we forget when Raiden threw a Metal Gear Ray into the air or when Big Boss stopped a Metal Gear Zeke with his bare hands so as not to die crushed.

Let’s not even talk about the bosses in this franchise, where some can be beaten in very creative ways. Whether you change your console clock to make an old age die or change your port control to confuse Psycho Mantis. There is no doubt that there is something very smoked in Metal Gear.

As if that were not enough, with Death Stranding He continued his streak of slightly stoned video games. Since it put us in the role of a parcel employee in charge of connecting to the United States once again. All while fighting aging rain, strange ghostly beings and mud whales, in the company of a baby in a capsule.. That Kojima share his plant, because it is seen that he is powerful.

Fortnite is someone stoned’s fever dream

A few years ago, video game genres were very defined, but now we have more and more crazy combinations. Perhaps one of the most smoked titles today is Fortnite. Not only because of his gameplay, but because of his collaborations that are increasingly unexpected.

If someone had told us a few years ago that we would see Naruto fight the Master Chief while a demogorgon shoots them in the distance, we would have called him crazy.. However, it is something that we can already find in the battle royale of Epic Games.

In addition to giving us crazy combinations, it serves as a space to boost the creativity of the community. Within the player-created game modes there is a huge variety of experiences and objectives. Maybe if we dig in after this 4/20 we’ll find some pretty crazy creations.

These were just some of the things that made us more smoked in the world of video games. What other things do you think smoked from this medium? Tell us in the comments.

