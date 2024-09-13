The most smiling Far Eastern leopard Leo 191M was successfully captured on video

A large wild spotted cat unexpectedly came out to Anton Ganzevich, an employee of the Land of the Leopard National Park. The Russian did not lose his head and filmed the encounter, which the directorate of the reserves published on its Telegram-channel.

The footage is said to show Leo 191M, the “smiliest Far Eastern leopard”. He previously became famous online for his cute video selfiethe experts explained.

This time, the curious leopard carefully watched the man’s actions while he was setting up a camera trap. Leo 191M was at a safe distance from the Russian. He came closer, lay down under the branches and watched what was happening. Then the wild cat slowly went on about its business. It is specified that all this time Leo 191M behaved calmly and peacefully.

In February, the management of the Land of the Leopard reserves also showed photograph of Leo 191M. He stood on a snowy hill against the backdrop of picturesque hills. At the same time, the sun reflected his shadow on the ground, which looked like a lion.

In the summer, the most emotional “date” of Far Eastern leopards was caught on camera trap. Not long before, another leopard named Lord had “a tender time with the ground” and successfully got into the frame – Leo 10M showed special behavior, demonstrating his acrobatic abilities.