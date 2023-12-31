Multiple serious humanitarian crises have emerged in the last 12 months. From the war in Gazagoing through the migrant crisis in the Darien and until the Russian invasion of Ukraine that continued this year, were some of the moments that marked the planet in 2023.
This selection of images from Doctors without borders shows that drama.
The crisis in Gaza
On October 7, the Islamist group Hamas launched an incursion by land, sea and air that claimed the lives of 1,200 Israeli citizens. Two days later, the Israeli army began a retaliatory operation that, to date, has left more than 20,000 Palestinians dead in the Gaza Strip, an enclave where 2.2 million people live in poverty.
In recent weeks, photographers in the area have captured the humanitarian drama experienced by the victims of the bombings, who, according to Gazan authorities, are mostly women and children.
The drama of migrants in Darién
More than 500,000 migrants have crossed the dangerous Darien jungle on their way to North America so far in 2023, a historical record of individuals who crossed this natural border between Panama and Colombia, most of them Venezuelans.
With approximately an average of more than a thousand daily arrivals, this new record number leaves behind the 248,000 in 2022 and the 133,000 in 2021. In this MSF image, several people are seen crossing the dangerous jungle.
The migrant crisis in the Mediterranean
On March 2, the Italian coast guard rescued 38 migrants after a boat they were traveling in capsized off the island of Lampedusa. However, 63 immigrants died. Many others are also, fortunately, rescued.
This episode is part of a larger humanitarian drama that has been occurring in recent years, but that particularly in 2023 continued to worsen.
According to Doctors Without Borders (MSF), more than 2,200 people have died this year in the Mediterranean while trying to reach European shores. These figures make 2023 the deadliest year on this route since 2017.
The earthquakes that affected Turkey and Syria
On February 8 in Hatay, Turkey and part of northern Syria, they suffered an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 in the early morning hours, followed by another with a magnitude of 7.5 at noon.
The tragedy, which left more than 47,000 dead, shook the world at the beginning of 2023. During the first hours of searching for survivors, rescuers found minors under the ruins of the buildings. In the image you can see the humanitarian aid that arrived in these areas.
The impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to mark the news agenda in 2023. On the ground, while the fighting persists, many people manage to try to continue with their daily lives.
In the image. A volunteer in a public space in the town of Blahodatne. MSF runs a mobile clinic in the area, providing medical care and mental health support to residents.
