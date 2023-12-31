Multiple serious humanitarian crises have emerged in the last 12 months. From the war in Gazagoing through the migrant crisis in the Darien and until the Russian invasion of Ukraine that continued this year, were some of the moments that marked the planet in 2023.

This selection of images from Doctors without borders shows that drama.

The crisis in Gaza

On October 7, the Islamist group Hamas launched an incursion by land, sea and air that claimed the lives of 1,200 Israeli citizens. Two days later, the Israeli army began a retaliatory operation that, to date, has left more than 20,000 Palestinians dead in the Gaza Strip, an enclave where 2.2 million people live in poverty.

In recent weeks, photographers in the area have captured the humanitarian drama experienced by the victims of the bombings, who, according to Gazan authorities, are mostly women and children.

Top view of a hallway in Al-Aqsa hospital, where patients and displaced people are forced to live. Gaza Strip, November 29, 2023.

The drama of migrants in Darién

More than 500,000 migrants have crossed the dangerous Darien jungle on their way to North America so far in 2023, a historical record of individuals who crossed this natural border between Panama and Colombia, most of them Venezuelans.

With approximately an average of more than a thousand daily arrivals, this new record number leaves behind the 248,000 in 2022 and the 133,000 in 2021. In this MSF image, several people are seen crossing the dangerous jungle.

From January to November 2023, almost half a million migrants have crossed the Darién Gap, between Colombia and Panama. August 2023. Photo: Juan Carlos Tomasi/MSF

The migrant crisis in the Mediterranean

On March 2, the Italian coast guard rescued 38 migrants after a boat they were traveling in capsized off the island of Lampedusa. However, 63 immigrants died. Many others are also, fortunately, rescued.

This episode is part of a larger humanitarian drama that has been occurring in recent years, but that particularly in 2023 continued to worsen.

According to Doctors Without Borders (MSF), more than 2,200 people have died this year in the Mediterranean while trying to reach European shores. These figures make 2023 the deadliest year on this route since 2017.

A group of people, among the 63 who were rescued by the MSF team aboard the search and rescue ship Geo Barents, look overboard as they head towards Genoa. Photo: Annalisa Ausilio/MSF

The earthquakes that affected Turkey and Syria

On February 8 in Hatay, Turkey and part of northern Syria, they suffered an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 in the early morning hours, followed by another with a magnitude of 7.5 at noon.

The tragedy, which left more than 47,000 dead, shook the world at the beginning of 2023. During the first hours of searching for survivors, rescuers found minors under the ruins of the buildings. In the image you can see the humanitarian aid that arrived in these areas.

In the wake of the February 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria, MSF staff unloaded 14 trucks loaded with tents and winter kits that entered Syria.

The impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to mark the news agenda in 2023. On the ground, while the fighting persists, many people manage to try to continue with their daily lives.

​In the image. A volunteer in a public space in the town of Blahodatne. MSF runs a mobile clinic in the area, providing medical care and mental health support to residents.

