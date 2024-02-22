At least four people died and 14 were injured this Thursday, February 22 in a fire that consumed a 14-story building from the Spanish city of Valencia, with experts pointing to its flammable coating as a possible cause.

The toll could increase, because a source from the city council, who asked not to be identified, explained to AFP that there are 19 missing, without specifying whether they are believed to be inside the building or are people who did not contact their loved ones. families.

“It can be confirmed that there are four people dead,” Jorge Suárez Torres, deputy director of emergencies for the Valencia region in eastern Spain, told reporters.

The flames almost completely engulfed the building and were of such intensity that they practically prevented firefighters from accessing its interior. as explained by this emergency manager, who avoided speculating about whether there were more deaths.

The residents of the building were evacuated.

“We can only confirm the information for which we have visual information,” Suárez responded when asked about it in a press conference after midnight. Likewise, when questioned about missing persons, the person responsible limited himself to responding that he was “working with the relatives” to confirm if this is the case.

Of the 14 injured, at least six were firefighters, and two were discharged at the scene, but 12 “have been transferred to different hospital centers,” reported the Valencian regional emergency service.

It was not specified whether the injuries suffered are serious, but an initial report spoke of fractures, burns on the hands and smoke inhalations.

Polyurethane coating

According to Spanish media, the location of the bodies was possible using drones. Suárez explained that firefighters could only work from outside the building. “It cannot be indicated at the moment when it will be possible to enter the structure,” so for now “the objective is to continue cooling.”

The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. GMT), on the fourth floor of this building in the Campanar neighborhood, with two adjacent blocks and 138 apartments, built a little over a decade ago.. The flames spread at an incredible speed along the façade, according to witnesses interviewed by Spanish media.

🇪🇸 | Firefighter jumping onto an inflatable mattress after being trapped by huge flames from a building fire in Valencia, Spain. pic.twitter.com/dvqndBDslI — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) February 22, 2024

In statements to the Valencian regional television A Punt, the vice president of the College of Industrial Technical Engineers of Valencia, Esther Puchades, attributed the voracity of the fire to a polyurethane coating on the façade, a highly flammable material.

In June 2017, 72 people died in the fire at the Grenfell building in London, precisely due to a similar cladding on the façade. The regional emergency service detailed that there were 22 fire crews and 8 medical units at the scene, including a vehicle to treat multiple victims, and announced the activation of “emergency situation 2″, which is established in cases of ” extensive damage.”

The flames spread quickly.

The Military Emergency Unit also went to the scene to help with the extinguishing tasks. – Adverse conditions – The emergency service explained that the fire originated on the fourth floor and spread to others.

“We please, please, residents of other areas of the city not to approach the vicinity of the fire to facilitate the work of the mobilized emergency teams,” the mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá, wrote on the social network X.

“Dismayed by the terrible fire in a building in Valencia,” wrote the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, in X. Sánchez said he spoke with local authorities to “learn first-hand about the situation and offer all the help that is necessary.”

“I want to convey my solidarity to all the people affected,” he added. The strong wind that affected Valencia, with gusts of between 50 and 60 km/h at the time of the fire, according to the Spanish meteorological agency (Aemet), made extinguishing tasks very difficult.

A woman who owns a flower shop near the burned building told public television TVE that there were scenes of “chaos,” with “traffic, police, smoke.” Another resident of the area explained that the construction burned at an incredible speed: “It was as if the building were made of cork,” she described.

In October 2023, a fire in some nightclubs in the neighboring region of Murcia left thirteen people dead, in an incident for which six people are charged.

