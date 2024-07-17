Intense pain during menstruation is often the presentation letter of endometriosis, a disease, a priori benign, that affects 11% of women of reproductive age in the world and that occurs when the endometrium, which covers the uterine cavity, grows where it should not. This pelvic discomfort unmasks the disease, but the global impact of endometriosis does not end there: the pain also affects urination or sexual relations, and the disease can bring infertility or even cancer. scientific review revealed in 2021 that women with endometriosis had almost twice the risk of developing an ovarian tumor, although the risk varied depending on the oncological subtype. Now, new research published this Wednesday in Magazine Jama The authors further explore this link with cancer and report that people with the most severe types of endometriosis, such as ovarian endometriomas or deep infiltrating endometriosis, are almost 10 times more likely to develop an ovarian tumor than a healthy person. The authors note, however, that the overall risk, even in this patient profile, is low.

The research analyzed data from a Utah cohort of nearly half a million women who were followed for 20 years. The study found that endometriosis, overall, was associated with a fourfold increased risk of developing ovarian cancer, although the impact fluctuated depending on the tumor subtype and endometriosis profile. “Given the rarity of ovarian cancer, the excess risk was relatively small, with between 10 and 20 additional cases per 100,000 women. However, women with endometriosis, particularly the more severe subtypes, may be an important population for targeted cancer screening and prevention studies,” explained Karen C. Shliep, a researcher in the Public Health Department at the University of Utah (United States) and author of the study, in a statement.

Breaking down the data, the scientists found that the highest risk of ovarian cancer was in women with infiltrating endometriosis Infiltrating endometriosis, for example, the lesions reach the pelvic organs (such as the vagina, intestine or rectum) and their approach is much more complex, since the affectation and symptoms are greater. Endometriomas, on the other hand, are a type of cyst that forms in the ovary and, due to its incidence, it is one of the most common lesions of endometriosis (up to 100%). 70% of affected patients have this condition). Women with one of these manifestations or both at the same time had 10 times more risk of developing ovarian tumors than those without endometriosis.

According to the study, these profiles were up to 19 times more likely to suffer from type I ovarian cancer, which is an epithelial tumor that originates in the cells that cover the external surface of the ovaries and tends to grow slowly and cause fewer symptoms, so it also has a better prognosis. Patients with infiltrating endometriosis or endometriomas (or both at the same time) also had a four times higher risk of developing type II ovarian cancer, which is characterized by growing more quickly, spreading more quickly and responding less well to chemotherapy.

To explain the mechanisms underlying this association between different endometriosis profiles and various types of ovarian cancer, the authors point out that endometriosis itself forms a tissue of origin for both endometrioid and clear cell ovarian cancer. The researchers also point to an “overlapping genetic predisposition” between both pathologies and the confluence of “hormonal, immunological and inflammatory” markers that are associated with both conditions. However, they warn of the “urgent” need for studies that can better characterize the biology of this link “to guide better strategies for the detection and prevention of ovarian cancer among women with severe endometriosis, with or without other important risk factors for ovarian cancer.”

Francisco Carmona, head of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the Hospital Clínic in Barcelona, ​​highlights that, although the link between endometriosis and ovarian cancer was already known, this study, in which he did not participate, shows a higher increase in risk than they thought. “It is curious. It was thought that the increase was 1.5 or two, at most,” he points out. The gynecologist focuses, however, on how the diagnosis of endometriosis was made in this cohort and the biases it may have: “They take the data from a database in the state of Utah, where the diagnosis was certainly made by laparoscopy.” [ahora se prefiere ecografía porque es más preciso]. It is possible that there are more women with unidentified endometriosis and, if there are more cases, the association with cancer would be much lower,” she suggests.

Carmona also questions the rigid classification of types of endometriosis. “It is superficial. It is rare to see a pure form of endometriosis. The usual thing is that all women have a bit of everything,” he warns. The doctor insists, in any case, that the absolute risk of ovarian cancer is low.

A potential screening

For his part, Alejandro Pérez Fidalgo, oncologist at the Hospital Clínico de Valencia, highlights, in statements to the scientific portal Science Media Center Spain, The results of this analysis are “novel” both in terms of the sample size and the analysis by type of ovarian cancer. “It is confirmed that endometriosis increases the risk of practically all subtypes of ovarian cancer, but it particularly significantly increases the risk of these types of cancer: clear cell, low-grade serous, carcinosarcoma and endometrioid ovarian cancer. In these subtypes, people who have had endometriosis have between seven and 11 times more risk of developing them than the normal population. Furthermore, if we limit ourselves to patients with infiltrating endometriomas, excluding those who suffered from superficial endometriosis, the risk of developing any of the aforementioned subtypes of ovarian cancer is especially high,” explains the scientist.

Pérez Fidalgo also highlights the fact that “the study shows that the increased risk of cancer is observed up to 20 years after the diagnosis of endometriosis.” “This has led the authors to conclude that given the significant increase in risk in these patients, early diagnosis measures could be proposed in this population. Early diagnosis studies in ovarian cancer did not show that it was a cost-effective measure, most likely due to the fact that the proportion of ovarian tumors is fortunately very low in the general population. However, it makes sense to propose a screening specifically aimed at this population with a higher risk,” she considers.

