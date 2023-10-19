Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, one of the most outstanding players in contemporary football, has experienced his share of shocking injuries throughout his career. These injuries have affected his performance and his ability to help his teams. Next, we review the five toughest injuries that the Brazilian star has faced. Here we leave you the most important ones arranged chronologically.
1. Back injury at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil
This injury was by far one of the most shocking. In the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, in the quarterfinal match against Colombia, Neymar suffered a fracture in a vertebra due to a collision with defender Zúñiga. This injury left him out of that tournament and kept him away from football during the beginning of the following season.
2. Broken toe with PSG
During his time at PSG, Neymar suffered a broken toe in a match. Although it was not a serious injury in terms of recovery time, it affected his performance and kept him off the field for almost three months.
3. Ankle injury at the beginning of 2019 with PSG
In early 2019, an ankle injury kept him out of some crucial Champions League games for PSG. His team was eliminated in that edition of the tournament without his contribution.
4. Ankle Ligament Injury with PSG
Last season, Neymar suffered a serious ankle ligament injury that forced him to undergo surgery and kept him off the field for approximately seven months.
5. Cruciate and Meniscus Injury with the Brazilian national team
Neymar’s most recent injury occurred the day before yesterday, with the Brazilian team. He suffered a torn cruciate ligament and meniscus that will keep him out of football for a period yet to be determined. This injury has generated messages of support from players like Messi and Suárez.
