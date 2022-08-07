Nico is right to want to find a way out, and Barça is even better to give him the opportunity to go out on loan to accumulate minutes.
In a single season Nico González has become a great footballer. The culé youth squad seems to have been in the elite for years.
Despite the fact that he has enough skills to succeed at Barcelona, throughout this campaign the position of interior and pivot will be tremendously valued. Xavi Hernández has decided that Miralem Pjanic should continue as substitute for Busquets. The rumors of a possible departure of Frenkie de Jong have begun to dissipate, and to this must be added the possible arrival of Bernardo Silva in the last days of the market.
If we add to the above that Sergio Busquets Pedri and Gavi seem to have a guaranteed place in the starting eleven at the expense of signings, we conclude that the number of minutes remaining for Nico González is very scarce.
It is important for the player that the club conveys a certain confidence in him despite the desire to loan him out. Barça has carried out this work admitting the simple transfer without a purchase option as the only possible way out, thus demonstrating to the youth squad that the intention is and will be to keep him in the first team from next season. He is a non-transferable footballer for Barcelona.
At this point there is nothing official, and surely this situation will not be resolved in the coming days as it largely depends on the figures of Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanic and Bernardo Silva.
These operations may take place in the last days of August, so Nico will have to be, much to his regret, excessively patient.
#Nicos #future #transfer
