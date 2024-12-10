It is the most searched thing on Google. The company has revealed its long-awaited report Year in Searchesan x-ray of the trends and concerns of Mexicans throughout 2024. This year, searches were dominated by sports, crucial political events, natural phenomena and technological advances that marked the public agenda.

The Year in Searches 2024 offers a portrait of the priorities and curiosities of Mexicans, reflecting not only their passions and concerns, but also the evolution of their interests in a global and digital context. This analysis highlights how users use search tools not only to inform themselves, but also to participate in today’s most relevant conversations.

The sport reaffirmed its place in the hearts of Mexicans – and in the most searched on Google -, with the Euro Cup and the America’s Cup as the most searched events. At the local level, the classic America vs. Blue Cross It kept the fans on the edge of their seats. In addition, the Olympic Games stood out with disciplines such as artistic gymnastics, artistic swimming and sport climbing. In a year of general elections in Mexico and the United States, politics was placed at the center of the digital conversation.

Figures like Claudia Sheinbaum, donald trump and Ifigenia Martínez led searches related to this topic, along with key concepts such as “judicial reform” and “election results.”

The interest in natural phenomena was evident with searches on the Solar Eclipsehe Hurricane Beryl and the impact of excessive heat. These issues reflect a growing concern about the environment and the effects of climate change. In the field of entertainment, Ángela Aguilar established herself as the most sought-after figure.

The rise of AI was reflected in the searches for tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini. The launches of devices such as the iPhone 16 and the Samsung S23 Ultra. In film and television, productions such as Inside Out 2 and The House of the Famous trends dominated, while cultural and social phenomena such as Buen Fin and the Olympic Games completed the picture of a year full of memorable events.

He Year in Searches 2024 It is a mirror of the priorities and passions of Mexicans, reaffirming the central role of technology to understand and participate in today’s world.

The Most Searched in 2024

Main Events

Euro Cup

America’s Cup

America vs. Blue Cross

Solar Eclipse

The House of the Famous

Inside Out 2

Sports

Sports Events: