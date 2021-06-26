This is the distribution of goals in this Eurocup of the four leagues most important cities in the world, once the first phase and before the eighths start:
The numbers speak for themselves. 4 goals from the league players, a very poor balance that leaves our championship in a bad place. Almost all of them have been marked by players of the French team, with the 2 that Benzema has and the one that Griezmann has scored. We still do not count Depay, for these purposes Lyon player.
The Premier is by far the best league in the world, but in this European Championship its players still have to take a little step forward. By goals, they are barely the third that takes more. The best example is undoubtedly the English team, which with all its offensive potential has only been able to score two goals in 3 games.
Bayern. That has always been the essence of the Bundesliga, also of the German team. Today it is one of the most powerful teams in the world at an offensive level, and that is being reflected in this European Championship. Lewandowski (already eliminated) leaves with 3 goals in three games, but Goretzka has also scored. In total, 22 goals from players in that league.
The great ‘scorer’ of this tournament is Serie A. The reasons: in it they play the top scorer of the tournament (Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus) and the second highest scorer (Lukaku in Inter). To this we must add the great moment of Italy and its scorers (Locatelli, Insigne, ….). By the way, in Juventus there is also Morata. 27 goals have been scored by players in this league.
