At this point we can already talk about Stephen King as of a genre in itself, or subgenre if you want. Maine’s writer continues to give rise to numerous adaptations. Is the recent version of the vampire Salem’s Lot’s mystery directed by Gary Dauberman or the even more recent The Monkey of Osgood Perkinsmore freely inspired by another work and still on the billboard in our cinemas. And to the list of next adaptations one can add one more, the Cujo that turned a dog of such a good -natured, affectionate and protective race as is that of the San Bernardos In a rabid beast murder.

Published in 1981, two years later gave rise to a first film version directed by Lewis Teagueof The beast under the asphalt, the jewel of the Nile either The cat’s eyes (also based on stories of the Terror Master) and starring Dee Wallace (of Et the extraterrestrial). A more than a manager in which a San Bernardo, because of the bite of a bat, attacked the residents of the imaginary population of Castle Rock. The plot acquired a more distressing and claustrophobic tone When a mother and her little son were trapped in a car stalked by the bloodthirsty can.

And seen that, more than five decades after their first novel, Carrie of 1973, and with which the fervor and cult began towards the writer thanks to the iconic adaptation of 1976 directed by Brian de Palmathe name of Stephen King continues to attract numerous viewers and the reef of the new versions has given that Netflix of green light to a day of day of Cujo In movie format.

For now, little more information. According to Deadlineonly as a producer will be Roy Leeof the aforementioned Salem’s Lot’s mystery either Barbarianand the ideal scriptwriters are looking for. Otherwise, Nothing about the possible cast And who knows if perhaps the reins of the work behind the cameras will be offered to Mike Flanaganalready tanned in these needs to adapt to King directing Doctor Dreamthe sequel to The gloweither Gerald’s game which precisely also did for Netflix. In addition, it is pending between us the most interesting Chuck’s lifebased on a King novel and that will arrive at theaters on May 30, and is mired in the new adaptation of Carriethat would be the fourth, for a prime video miniseries.

To refreshing the memory about Cujoor discover it for those who do not know it, We leave you with a trailer of the 1983 film.

Do you want to be up to the last of all the novelties of film and series? Sign up for our Newsletter.