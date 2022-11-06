Reinterpretations of traditional Murcian dishes



The Acuario restaurant has been in charge of representing Murcian gastronomy at the stand of the Murcia City Council in the traditional Calle de las Tapas de Región de Murcia Gastronómica. An exhibitor in which it is intended to publicize the recently inaugurated Municipal Gastronomic Center, located in the Romea Theater building, which seeks to promote the city as a gastronomic tourist destination and enhance the brand image.

At the stand, led by chef Daniel Marcos, Acuario’s head chef, you can taste different reinterpretations of local dishes.

«We have a cold zarangollo made with a courgette jelly, an English cream and caramelised onion; a textured Murcian salad in which the tomato broth is mixed with the gelling agar agar; and tastings of artisan cheeses and charcuterie from Murcia.

The proceeds from each tapa, at a price of €3, will go to the Food Bank and, in addition, for each dish, consumers receive a merchandising product from the Municipal Gastronomic Center as a gift. There is something to choose from: tote bags, pens, wooden spoons, t-shirts…