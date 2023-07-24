Atlanta

An individual was caught on security cameras attempting to rob a beauty salon in Atlanta, Georgia, but the robbery did not go as planned as customers and staff completely ignored him. The video, released by police, shows the man entering the Nail 1st salon and loudly ordering people to hand over their money. The suspect stole a woman’s mobile phone before she walked out the door and then fled the area in a silver sedan, police said. Crime Stoppers Atlanta has offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and indictment.



