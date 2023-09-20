Dark circles are one of the most disturbing aesthetic concerns at any age because they give a tired and sad appearance that is exhausting at first glance. Not to mention that the eyes age faster than any other part of the face and are more prone to the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, sagging and blemishes. Their care arouses interest from an early age. On TikTok the hashtag #eyecream accumulates more than 980 million views and #darlciclesundereyes more than 330 million. The bad news is that unsightly dark under-eye coloration often stems from causes we can’t control, such as genetics. His skin doesn’t help either. “The epidermis and the surrounding dermis are between 0.2 and 0.3 millimeters thinner and have a different pH. There are fewer supporting fibers, such as collagen and elastin, and it lacks sebaceous glands, which makes it vulnerable to dehydration. In addition, the contour is always in constant movement due to blinking, smiling or frowning eyebrows. All this makes it one of the most affected and difficult areas to treat,” says Yaiza Conde, product director of Filorga in Spain.

The first cause of dark circles under the eyes is genetics. “Many people have what is known as periorbital hyperpigmentation as a family inheritance,” explains Bella Hurtado, training director at Boutijour. Other factors that accelerate decline are dehydration, aging itself, and vision problems. “With age there is a decrease in hyaluronic acid levels, as well as collagen breaks and a lack of elastin. This thins the weave and increases the shadows. In addition, what experts know as SOOF or Suborbicularis Oculi Fat, a pillow of fat that lodges in the lower eyelid, is reduced and any dark shadows that may be in this region become visible. Dehydrated skin also thins and makes the darkness of the eye socket more transparent. On many occasions, dark circles occur in young people who, really, what they need is to drink more water and complete their routine with a contour rich in hyaluronic acid that can complete the moisturization of the skin so that it looks dense, plump and juicy. ”, comments Elisabeth San Gregorio, technical director of Medik8. Myopia or astigmatism also does not help because they force your eyesight. “When tension is continuously produced in the area with the intention of seeing clearly, the blood vessels are forced, and they appear larger and more marked under the skin,” adds Hurtado. Lack of sleep, hours of sunlight and blue light from screens accelerate the decline. The good news is that using an appropriate eye contour lightens the area and helps improve its condition.

What do the new formulas provide?

Or in other words, how are today’s anti-dark circles different from those of 15 years ago? The cosmetics experts consulted agree that the main advances have occurred in formulation, ingredients and technology. “A few years ago, concealers were based on simple formulas that provided superficial coverage without addressing the underlying causes of dark circles. Now, the most innovative products tend to incorporate active ingredients designed to address specific problems, such as dark pigmentation and loss of firmness. Furthermore, current contours not only offer an instant cosmetic solution, they also contain active ingredients that treat long-term, improve blood circulation and lighten dark pigmentation,” says Marina Pomar, product manager from Endocare and Neoretin. For Débora López, therapist at The Beauty Concept, “those from before remained at a superficial level because their active ingredients were not as powerful and those from now reach deeper layers with almost immediate results. They manage to hydrate, decongest and treat the tone of dark circles, which have been one of the most common concerns for men and women for years. Their regenerative capacity is evident and it is impossible not to use them in a basic cleansing and hydration routine. But they require perseverance and professional advice.”

The great advances come with the incorporation of hitherto unthinkable active ingredients in such a thin area of ​​skin with a different pH. “The challenge is to make formulas that ensure the penetration of the ingredients and avoid possible irritation. In this sense, the main advance is in the implementation of substances that reverse the signs of age and work at the cellular level. Thus, they include agents such as retinoids or high concentrations of vitamin C, which were previously unthinkable, and at the same time manage to treat wrinkles, fine lines and pigmentation. We also see an evolution in peptides, which are chains of amino acids that allow specific issues to be treated. They are increasingly being transported better and with new technologies to reach the cell and work at the microblast level,” adds Raquel González, cosmetologist and technical director of Perricone MD.

How to choose the right one: assets that work

As a general rule, we have to ask an anti-dark circles “that it penetrates easily, that it has powerful active ingredients, that it is long-lasting and, above all, that it is effective. The new generation ones have greatly improved their formulation with concentrated active ingredients and, in addition, many incorporate a surgical metal applicator that drains and activates circulation,” explains Debora López. The new formulas allow all concerns to be addressed in one simple step. “There are also specific cosmetics with a higher concentration of active ingredients that manage to focus on specific problems. They are usually concentrated serums and the ideal is to then use an eye contour cream that provides comfort and seals the hydration of the area,” says Natalia Abellán, director of Ambari. And now let’s see which assets work for each need:

Dark circles: Their origin is in a greater production of melanin in the skin around the eyes and they require lightening active ingredients that reduce pigmentation. “Some of the most effective ingredients to treat them are retinoids, tranexamic acid and niacinamide,” says María Pomar.

Blue circles under the eyes : appear due to the dilation of blood vessels under the skin around the eyes and is treated with formulas capable of reducing blue coloration and improving blood circulation. María Pomar is clear: "the most important asset is vitamin K oxide because it strengthens the capillaries and reduces blood extravasation."

Signs of age: To comprehensively treat spots, wrinkles, sagging and fine lines "we need formats with retinoids, vitamin C or peptides because they regenerate, protect and inhibit the production of melanin in the skin. If the signs of aging are very advanced, it will be necessary to provide fatty acids to compensate for the lack of nutrients or lipids," says Sonia Ferreiro, biotechnologist at Byoode.

Bags: To reduce swelling it is important to "choose formulas with ingredients that help drain excess fluid, reduce inflammation and improve skin firmness. The most effective are peptides, caffeine and growth factors," clarifies Pomar.

Sensitive eyes: They tend to react and tend to swell or redden when they come into contact with powerful active ingredients, which is why "they do well with ingredients that provide calm and seal the barrier function. Niacinamide provides comfort and has anti-inflammatory action. Dense contours rich in fatty acids that prevent redness and loss of hydration are also useful. Contours rich in moisturizers such as hyaluronic acid or glycerin are very beneficial, since these skin types tend to have compromised hydration," says Raquel González. And he adds "if a contour causes swelling, it must be abandoned because it is not appropriate."

How should we apply them?

Its use continues to generate many doubts although experts agree on applying it after the toner and before the serum and following the grain of rice rule. “With that minimum amount there is enough product to treat the contour of both eyes. It should be applied evenly in the lower basin, towards the bone area, and try to make a slight drainage from the inside out and towards the temple with the ring finger to exert less pressure and not vasodilate the area,” says Elisabeth San Gregorio. . And when asked if we should differentiate day and night with a different cosmetic, María Pomar is clear: “in the morning routine it is interesting to use an eye contour with antioxidant and anti-pollution activity to prevent damage from solar radiation and pollution. The night is the ideal time to treat any concern such as wrinkles, bags, dark circles and loss of luminosity. And, like any cosmetic product, beyond the fact that the new anti-dark circles have an effect flash of light and hydration, the real treatment effect is usually seen after a month of use.”

The five most revolutionary concealers of autumn

Endocare Renewal Retinol Eye Contour, from Cantabria Labs

A night treatment that diminishes expression lines, reduces periocular wrinkles and improves firmness. The formula of Endocare Renewal Retinol (54.85 euros) contains a combination of pure retinol encapsulated in glycospheres, haloxyl and caffeine with antioxidant action that helps unify skin tone. It incorporates a metallic applicator with a decongestant effect.

rRetinoate Eye, by Medik8

Serum to treat signs of fatigue and age in your eyes. rRetinoate Eye (129 euros) incorporates retinyl retinoate, eight times more powerful than traditional retinol. Adds caffeine to reduce the appearance of bags, hydrating hyaluronic acid, moisturizing glycerin and hesperidin.

Time-Filler Eyes 5XP, Filorga

A contour inspired by five aesthetic medicine techniques to treat the five types of wrinkles. Firms the eyelid crease, lightens dark circles and smoothes frown lines, crow’s feet and roughness under the eyes. Time-Filler Eyes 5XP (58.90 euros) is enriched with orchid stem cells, peptides, sea fennel, silk tree extract and NCEF, the firm’s famous polyrevitalizing complex.

C5 Super Boost, from Paula’s Choice

Light and nourishing cream that treats discoloration, dull appearance and loss of firmness. C5 Super Boost (45 euros) includes 5% vitamin C to brighten and fight free radicals and zerumbone, a concentrated form of ginger extract that reduces eye discoloration and puffiness. In addition, a mixture of peptides and hyaluronic acid manages to hydrate, soften and firm the area.

Vinoperfect Illuminating Eye Treatment, by Caudalie

Ideal for correcting any type of dark circles, both vascular (bluish or violet dark circles) and pigmentary (dark or black). He Vinoperfect Illuminating Eye Treatment (33.50 euros) hydrates and illuminates the contour thanks to its triad with viniferine, caffeine and niacinamide. It incorporates a refreshing ceramic applicator that awakens the eye.