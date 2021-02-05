Throughout history, several were the events that marked with scandal to the Super bowl. From controversial arbitrations, bulky markers, uncovered traps or facts produced in the halftime show.

One of the most remembered was in February 2013, when the edition XLVII of the Super Bowl at the New Orleans Superdome, the iconic stadium that eight years earlier had been used as a refugee center from Hurricane Katrina.

The final was the Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers. Everything was going normally and the Ravens won 28-6, but in the third quarter the power went out unexpectedly. A long time later it was learned that the problem apparently originated from a failure in the equipment that the people of the stadium operated, since the rest of the city had not suffered problems.

Janet Jackson and her chest in the air

In 2004, one of the most memorable episodes occurred: the “Nipplegate“As it was known. It starred Janet Jackson, Michael’s sisters. It was during the halftime show, just when he was singing the song“ Rock your body ”with Justin Timberlake. At the end of the song, when he sang the phrase “You’ll be naked at the end of this song,” she peeled off a part of her wardrobe, and for a second or two, 140 million people around the world saw her nipple.

The fact did not go unnoticed: the Federal Communications Commission of the United States (FCC) received 540,000 complaints and the NFL suspended its agreement with MTV to produce the event. The television station defended itself saying that it was all a “wardrobe malfunction.”

Janet Jackson tries to cover her nipple … Afternoon: Almost 140 million people around the world saw it.

Tom Brady’s “Deflagate”

Tom brady is considered by many as the Quarterback greatest in all of American football history. He is almost a hero of this sport. That does not mean that if the figure has suffered a stain that time will not erase. The “Deflagate”, in 2015, touches it closely. That year’s Super Bowl final was starred by the Seattle Seahawks with the New England Patriots, the Brady team.

Before the final crossing, the blue and white had to play the classification against the Indianapolis Colts. And in that match it was discovered that the team of Patriots he had deflated the balls during the first half to make it easier for Brady. The punishment was not that serious: the player was suspended four games and had a fine in dollars. The one that was never the same again was her public image.

Tom Brady, during the final of the Super Bowl in which the balls of discord were used.

The index finger that angered Madonna

In 2012, in Indianapolis, the singer MIA appeared as Madonna’s partner with Nicky Minaj at the Superbowl halftime show held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. In the middle of the interpretation of “Give Me All Your Lovin ‘”, the woman raised her middle finger and launched the universal “fuck you” to the public, which generated a scandal. Social networks blazed, they gave all the attention to the fact and very little Madonna, which made the “Material Girl” angry.

The NFL, meanwhile, sued MIA for $ 16 million.

The “fuck you” of the singer MIA to the public in 2012 made the whole United States talk about her and not Madonna.

A controversial arbitration

For many, the Super Bowl XL arbitration between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, on January 25, 1981, it was the worst ever. The Steelers won 21 to 10 and since then public opinion has turned massively to think that they were favored by the decisions of the judges. The Seahawks lost a total of 161 penalty yards, taking into account the penalty yards (70) with which the team had advanced on the play (91).

The theft of the shirt

During the Super Bowl LI, Mexican journalist Mauricio Ortega (former editor of the newspaper La Prensa) stole the shirt that Tom brady had worn during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Taking advantage of the festivities, the journalist slipped into the changing rooms and stole the garment. His plan had a somewhat absurd flaw: it was filmed by countless cameras that followed his radar until his escape. This began a media hunt, which involved the judicial systems of Mexico and the United States.

When they raided Ortega’s house they found another Brady used in the Super Bowl 2015 (which the player decided not to report) and some shoes and helmet Von Millerof the Denver Broncos. The incident caused the tightening of security measures for future Super Bowls.