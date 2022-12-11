Harry Kane missed a decisive penalty against France and deprived his team of the chance to reach extra time.
England was eliminated and we remember other historic missed penalties in World Cups.
Asamoah Gyan missed one of the most remembered penalties. He had his qualification to the semifinals against Ghana at his feet, but he threw it over the crossbar. Unforgettable.
Final of the 1994 World Cup. The first to be defined by a penalty shootout. Roberto Baggio missed the penalty that ended up giving Brazil the title.
Quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup. Tacuara Cardozo missed a penalty that could have been decisive for Paraguay against Spain. He missed it, the Europeans qualified and ended up being champions.
Second time that a World Cup final was defined by penalties. Italy beat France and the one who missed the decisive penalty was David Trezeguet. Legends also fail and at key moments.
Zico missed a historic opportunity against France. It was in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup and the Europeans advanced to the semifinals.
Diego Maradona missed a penalty remembered in the 1990 World Cup against Yugoslavia. Goycoechea saved him, but it was a penalty that left a mark. He then got his revenge and converted in the semifinals against Italy.
Argentina beat Italy in the 1990 World Cup semifinals and Goycoechea was the hero. The one who made a mistake was Aldo Serena.
