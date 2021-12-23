In the world of football there are many players who, due to their great success, are usually grateful to God, whatever their religion. But there are some who go much further, and their faith marks part of their lives. These are the most religious players this Christmas.
The current Rayo striker defines himself on his Twitter profile as a follower of Jesus, among other things, which makes clear the level of importance that religion has for the player. In his Christmas greetings he usually leaves messages closely related to the evangelical faith because on those dates the birth of Jesus is celebrated.
It is very common to see him pray before games or every time he scores a goal, it is his way of thanking God. The Colombian said in an interview that his best goal had been to meet Christ.
The PSG goalkeeper, who also professes the evangelical religion, can be seen in each match kneeling under the goal looking up at the sky and praying, to try to get the game that goes well.
This is something essential for him, to the point that sometimes he does not participate in the groups with his companions and he goes away a little earlier, to pray.
The French profess the Muslim religion, given their Algerian roots. And even though Christmas is an especially important holiday for Christians, Muslims also perform rites on these dates, especially honoring the memory of Ishmael, son of Abraham.
It is common to see Ribery praying before games with his palms up as usual in this faith.
The Mexican defines himself as Catholic, and it is also normal to see him kneeling in the center of the field praying to God. Surely this Christmas will be spent as a family celebrating the birth of Jesus.
Jackson’s case is particular, because despite being a longtime believer, a recovery from a serious injury made him begin to profess his Christian faith in a much more fervent way. He has even made a Christian trap album, it is sure to be heard a lot at home this Christmas!
