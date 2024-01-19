Snow and swamp-going vehicles are designed for movement in difficult snowy conditions, transportation of people and cargo over rough terrain. Avito Auto experts told Izvestia about the three most reliable snow and swamp-going vehicles.

The Typhoon all-terrain vehicle, according to the manufacturer, is capable of replacing six types of transport: an ATV, a snowmobile, a boat, a tractor, a swamp vehicle and a motor home. Its cost is 10.72 million rubles.

The size of the Typhoon wheels is 1650 mm, and the volume is up to 1 thousand liters. They are equipped with a centralized inflation system, which allows the snow and swamp-going vehicle to independently enter the ice. The all-terrain vehicle is controlled by a hydraulic joystick, has moderate diesel consumption (2-3 liters per hour) and a fuel reserve of up to 300 liters.

The Trom-8 all-terrain vehicle is named after the river that flows into the Ob. Its cost is 9.5 million rubles. Trom 8 is capable of performing tasks on impassable, weak-bearing soils; it transports up to 1.5 tons of cargo and up to seven people. The model can be equipped with a drilling and excavator rig, as well as a milling-type mulcher attachment (forest chopper). Trom 8 is especially popular among oil and gas companies such as Gazprom and Rosneft.

The selection of snow and swamp-going vehicles is completed by the eight-seat amphibious all-terrain vehicle “Trekol Vega” (7.89 million rubles). The car body is made of aluminum alloys with reinforced polystyrene foam 50 mm thick for thermal insulation. Due to the displacement of the wheels, the all-terrain vehicle is able to overcome small water obstacles by swimming (at a current speed of no more than 0.3 m/s and a wind speed of no more than 5 m/s).

The average cost of Russian-made cars for the year (from January 1, 2023 to January 1, 2024) increased by 44%, to 1.25 million rubles. The president of the Russian Automobile Dealers Association (ROAD), Alexey Podshchekoldin, spoke about this on January 18. According to him, Chinese car brands over the year increased prices by an average of 30% – up to 3.25 million rubles.