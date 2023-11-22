The top 10 most reliable European used cars were revealed in the selection “Autotech”. The leaders of the rating in the mass market segment under ten years of age were French and German brands.

Thus, Renault Megane, Opel Corsa and Volkswagen Passat will need the least repairs when buying second-hand. Volkswagen Jetta, Peugeot 308 and Skoda Fabia will also not let you down on the road.

In addition, the top most problem-free European cars included Opel Insignia, Opel Astra GTC, Peugeot 3008 and Volkswagen Golf, experts said.

