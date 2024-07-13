In the middle of the match, the players went from playing the game to running for their lives across the field when they realized that they could hear different gunshots.

There was a shooting outside the TSM Corona in Torreón and everyone in the stadium was taking cover trying to protect themselves from any stray bullets. The images went around the world.

In this incident, followers of the Sacred Flock kicked and hit a group of security personnel.

Hundreds of appliances, ice, and even refrigerators flew, regardless of whether there were children or elderly people. These were moments of anguish and panic.

The police were overwhelmed by the mob and could do little to maintain order.

#LigaMX | VIOLENCE APPEARS A group of Tigres and Rayados fans clashed on Avenida Aztlán, leaving one person injured. 🌐https://t.co/6zgXgfCYHg#WeAreONCE pic.twitter.com/Z836ZUmy4Z — ONCE Daily (@oncediariomx) September 24, 2018

On that day, members of the Monterrey fan club brutally beat a Tigres fan, leaving him with a skull contusion and a knife wound to the head, which put his life in danger.

Chivas fan is attacked by a group of fans after the Guadalajara classic @PoliciaGDLbe careful with the complaint #ZMGReport pic.twitter.com/vjNcd8txBQ — TrafficZMGuadalajara (@Trafico_ZMG) May 12, 2023

In various materials uploaded by the @Trafico_ZMG account, it can be seen that some people wearing the visiting team’s shirt are attacked by Atlista fans; they are hit, pulled, kicked and even have their shirts taken away.

Violence is once again tainting football. A video has been spread of Rayados fans beating up paramedics in a private ambulance outside the BBVA Stadium at the end of the Monterrey vs Cruz Azul game. pic.twitter.com/TBmdgjQqYZ — Adela Micha (@Adela_Micha) August 28, 2023

The incident was captured on video and shared on social media. The images show one of the rescuers from a private company being hit and kicked on the ground, at the end of the match in which Monterrey lost 2-1 to Cruz Azul.