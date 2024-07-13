The list of violent incidents in Mexican soccer is exaggeratedly long. Every tournament, hundreds of such events are recorded in Liga MX stadiums, but every so often, one occurs that goes beyond the limits and for that reason, we are recounting some of the most regrettable episodes of violence that have occurred.
Liga MX is still unable to eradicate these incidents of violence, not even with the famous FAN ID, as events of this type continue to occur inside and outside the stadiums, without any real solutions, as time goes by and the episodes are gradually forgotten.
During a regular season match between Santos Laguna and Monarcas Morelia, in the 2011 Apertura tournament, an unprecedented event occurred.
In the middle of the match, the players went from playing the game to running for their lives across the field when they realized that they could hear different gunshots.
There was a shooting outside the TSM Corona in Torreón and everyone in the stadium was taking cover trying to protect themselves from any stray bullets. The images went around the world.
In 2014, the Atlas vs Chivas match was played at the Jalisco Stadium, a match that will be remembered for what happened in the stands, where violence broke out by the fans, who attacked the police officers who were there.
In this incident, followers of the Sacred Flock kicked and hit a group of security personnel.
In the 2015 Clausura, Chivas was beating Atlas 1-4 at the Jalisco Stadium when the red-and-black fans reacted in the midst of their frustration. The Atlas fans sought out their own players and members of the coaching staff to harm them. The Atlas fans who entered were immediately detained by the authorities present at the scene.
Unfortunate events occurred on the field of the Luis Pirata Fuente stadium, the Tigres UANL fans started a brawl against the Veracruz fans and everything got out of control.
Hundreds of appliances, ice, and even refrigerators flew, regardless of whether there were children or elderly people. These were moments of anguish and panic.
The police were overwhelmed by the mob and could do little to maintain order.
Prior to matchday 10 of the 2018 Apertura, the city was preparing to experience another edition of the Clásico Regio, however, in the streets near the Tigres’ ‘Volcán’, fans of both teams found themselves involved in a brutal fight.
On that day, members of the Monterrey fan club brutally beat a Tigres fan, leaving him with a skull contusion and a knife wound to the head, which put his life in danger.
In 2019, a brawl broke out during the Atlético de San Luis match against Querétaro. The mood during the match became increasingly tense, reaching the point where fans began to attack each other, throwing stones and glass bottles at each other, leaving 33 fans injured and a three-match ban for the ‘Atleti’ home team.
In the 2022 Clausura Tournament, one of the most horrible events in the history of Mexican soccer occurred at the La Corregidora Stadium between the Querétaro and Atlas fan clubs when they faced each other on the stands and escalated to the field and its surroundings, putting hundreds of families in a scene of terror. In the end, many people were injured and the club received a ban for almost a year, causing the fan clubs to be unable to enter visiting stadiums.
On May 11, 2023, there were several outbreaks of violence between Atlas and Chivas fans outside the Jalisco Stadium, the venue where the first leg of the quarter-finals between the two clubs was played.
In various materials uploaded by the @Trafico_ZMG account, it can be seen that some people wearing the visiting team’s shirt are attacked by Atlista fans; they are hit, pulled, kicked and even have their shirts taken away.
In the Apertura 2023, the Monterrey Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into the attack carried out by Monterrey fans against paramedics who had allegedly also just left the BBVA Stadium.
The incident was captured on video and shared on social media. The images show one of the rescuers from a private company being hit and kicked on the ground, at the end of the match in which Monterrey lost 2-1 to Cruz Azul.
On Matchday 2 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, a new incident of violence occurred in the stands of the Caliente Stadium, which resulted in a tragic incident outside the stadium with a person who was shot after having participated in the fight inside the stadium.
