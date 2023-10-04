‘Pact of Silence’ the new Netflix series: Premiere, cast, synopsis and trailer

WITCH series and movies on Netflix, from the SINISTER to the funniest

Video: Puppy began to act during a crash drill

6 tips to raise our children with tenderness and empathy

Mexico.- An unusual piñata was spread through social networks, since it shows a peculiar scene of the daily life of any person.

Piñatas are containers used to play a game during the celebrations.because the little ones have to break it to get candy.

However, the image of the piñata, which has been spread, reflects the trip to the bathroom of a person who is sitting looking at his phone.

The piñata created by Reventón Piñatas, a store specializing in party supplies.

The image reflects something of everyday life / Photo: Social networks



Without a doubt, the piñata has attracted attention on social networks and Internet users reacted to the image.

They ask if it comes with a surprise / Photo: Social networks



“Does it come with a prize?”wrote one user for humor purposes.

THE DEBATE.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products

#realistic #piñata #spread #image #piñata #peculiar #scene #daily #life