In 2023, the disruption that usually affects other activities such as politics has reached scientific research. Among the 10 most read articles of the year in the Science section of EL PAÍS, the presence of three news items stands out that are not led by a scientific advance or discovery, but by a practice that Saudi universities use to climb in the international ranking and that It involves Spanish scientists who were among the most cited in the world.

This fraudulent scheme has been the most impactful topic of 2023 for our readers. As for purely scientific news, interest has focused on steps that multiple countries are taking to compete in a new space race to the Moon, in the scientific study of the UFO phenomenon, in the fight against cancer and Parkinson's or research about our own planet, which has detected relevant and unprecedented changes in some dynamics of the Earth on a global scale.

The Saudi plot that shakes science

An investigation by EL PAÍS revealed on March 31 that the University of Córdoba had suspended one of the most cited scientists in the world from employment and salary for 13 years. This was confirmed by both the academic institution and the researcher himself, the Spanish chemist Rafael Luque, a scientist so prolific that he publishes an average of one study every 37 hours. The reason for the sanction was that he signed his work as a researcher at other centers in Russia and Saudi Arabia, King Saud University and the Russian People's Friendship University. Luque has been on the list of the most cited researchers in the world for five years, prepared by the specialized company Clarivate; and universities compete for these scientists, who help them climb international academic rankings. This allows them to attract more students, gain prestige and raise more money.

Luque's was not an isolated case. A few weeks later we learned about the Japanese psychiatrist Ai Koyanagi, hired by the Sant Joan de Déu Research Institute, in Sant Boi de Llobregat (Barcelona) but who signed first as a researcher at the Saudi King Abdulaziz University. And in 2022 she had signed 115 jobs, almost one every three days. The institution that paid his salary, the Catalan Institution for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), forced Koyanagi to resign from his controversial contract with that Saudi university after learning of Saudi payments to Spanish scientists to falsely declare that their main work was in institutions. Arabs. In addition, the plot pointed to a cover company of the mathematician Juan Luis García Guirao, professor at the Polytechnic University of Cartagena; That company charges to act as an intermediary between researchers and King Abdulaziz University. Another EL PAÍS investigation on scientific ethics investigated a murky practice: there are researchers who publish a study every two days, such as meat expert José Manuel Lorenzo, who is the most prolific researcher in Spain. Lorenzo has published research on the treatment of gum diseases with bee venom, together with researchers from India and Saudi Arabia, but he acknowledged to this newspaper that he does not know those co-authors in person nor is he an expert on these topics.

Brake in the core and in the ocean

The year 2023 had started with a surprising scientific discovery: the Earth's core has slowed down, as revealed by the study of hundreds of earthquakes. According to this analysis, published in January by the magazine Nature Geoscience, this stoppage can have global effects, such as shortening days by a few fractions of a second and influencing the climate and sea level. So far, we know that the planet's inner core—a solid sphere with a radius of about 1,200 kilometers that rotates freely in a sea of ​​molten iron and other metals, known as the outer core—has slowed down in the last 70 years and will rotate in direction opposite to that of the surface.

And in the middle of a summer in which we learned that the planet is breaking its own temperature records, a work published by Nature Communications revealed that the main ocean current that regulates the climate shows signs of collapse, and threatens to stop if the current increase in planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions continues.

China promotes the race to the Moon

After the scandal of the Saudi plot and the discovery of the change in speed and direction of the Earth's inner core, space news completes the podium of most viewed science topics of the year: China finds a water reserve on the Moon worth 270 billion of tons. If in 2022 the United States successfully launched the SLS rocket, destined to take the first woman to the Moon before the end of this decade, in 2020 China had achieved a space milestone only achieved before by the Americans and the Soviets (and that had not been repeated since the 1970s): the probe Chang'e 5 returned from the Earth satellite with a sample of lunar rock. In March 2023, their study has shown that there is a large reserve of water under the lunar surface.

Although there was previously more indirect evidence of water on the Moon, the Chinese study confirms that presence and also reveals something that is surprising. One of the biggest lunar mysteries seems to have been solved: the water it contains had been stored there by the solar wind. Although this research indicates that it would be very expensive to extract this water reserve, the discovery stimulates the ambitions of countries that intend to land on the far side of the satellite and be the first to extract water from the Moon. India has officially joined the list of candidates, after successfully landing the mission Chandrayaan-3 at the lunar south pole.

In 2023, Elon Musk's SpaceX company has also signed up for this new space race, whose Starship megarocket is a fundamental piece in NASA's plans to reconquer the Moon. Starship is already the largest and most powerful spacecraft ever launched by humanity. However, it has not yet completed its first flight successfully: in its two attempts to date it has exploded a few minutes after takeoff, and its debut last April caused such damage to the launch base that it cast doubt on the launch site. US goal of landing on the moon in the coming years.

The 'Top 10' of Matter in 2023

Like every December, the two most relevant scientific journals have already issued their verdict on the best science of the year. Science highlighted anti-obesity drugs over the rest of the year's great scientific advances. Nature, on the other hand, preferred to point out the 10 people who have most promoted science in 2023; For the first time, it has also added a non-human entity to that list: ChatGPT.

For EL PAÍS readers, this has been the complete classification of the 10 most read science news of the year:

One of the most cited scientists in the world, the Spanish Rafael Luque, has been suspended from employment and salary for 13 years. The Earth's core has slowed down. China finds a water reserve on the Moon of 270 billion tons. A liquid metal robot that manages to pass through bars like in 'Terminator 2'. A scientist who publishes a study every two days shows the darker side of science. An experimental pill achieves complete cancer remission in 18 patients with very aggressive leukemia. A professor recruits Spanish scientists with his cover company to lie and say that they work at a Saudi university. The record of the number of UFOs skyrockets: some have “unusual flight characteristics or capabilities.” “Sightings are neither rare nor isolated”: US Congress takes UFOs seriously. The enigma of the girl who transforms into bone while her identical twin remains healthy.

