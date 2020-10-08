Highlights: Uttar Pradesh jails have the highest number of engineering diploma inmates

Uttar Pradesh also has the highest number of prisoners in Uttar Pradesh.

NCRB’s Crime in India 2019 report revealed

Sandeep Rai, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh’s jails are the most imprisoned prisoners. Most of them are engineering and masters degree. This has been revealed in the NCRB’s Crime in India 2019 report. The report claimed that about 3,740 prisoners holding technical degrees are lodged in jails across India. The maximum of these 727 are in jails in Uttar Pradesh.

The report states that 20 percent of prisoners holding technical degrees are in UP only. This is followed by Maharashtra, where 495 engineers are in jail. In Karnataka, 362 prisoners with technical degrees are in jail. Apart from this, Uttar Pradesh is also number one in the case of prisoners holding PG degrees. The report said that 5 thousand 282 prisoners in jails across the country have PG degrees. In Uttar Pradesh alone, 2010 PG prisoners are lodged in jails.

Genius inmates of prisons

Jail administration is using Talent properly

UP’s Director General of Prisons (DG) Anand Kumar said that most inmates with technical degrees face charges of dowry murder and rape. Apart from this, there are some people who have been accused of economic offenses. According to the report, 3 lakh 30 thousand 487 prisoners are lodged in Indian jails. Of these, 1.67 percent of the prisoners are post graduates while 1.2 percent are prisoners engineers. The DG said that the skills of these educated prisoners are being used well within the jail.

The technology of the jail is being upgraded with the help of prisoners of technical background. Many talented engineer prisoners have developed an e-prison module in the jail. At the same time, many people have helped in computerization of the prison inventory system. He has also played an important role in establishing prison radio within the campus. Many of these have become teachers and have joined e-literacy programs.