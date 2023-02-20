With the arrival of US President Joe Biden, Monday, in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, coming via train from the Polish border, questions were raised about the details of the secret trip.

The trip was not announced in advance, and on Sunday evening, the White House announced a program for the president claiming that Biden will be in Washington on Monday, while he was on his way to Poland, in preparation for going to Ukraine.

Safe wings

And the US President does not travel, except by Air Force One presidential plane, whether it is a state visit, diplomatic participation, or partisan activity within the United States.

And the American president rides this plane, even if he is heading to spend his private vacation, because it is the safest to protect against any imminent danger.

In 1962, John F. Kennedy became the first US president to fly a plane designed especially for the president, and it was a modified version of the Boeing 707.

As for the currently approved aircraft, the first copy of it was approved in the year 1990, during the era of former President George H. W. Bush.

And the car that the American president rides in is described as “The Beast” monster, and it is transported on another military plane until it is ridden in the destination country.

The White House Transportation Agency arranges the details of the US President’s movements with great care, in order to avoid any security breach, under the guidance and supervision of the White House Military Office.

Wherever the US president goes, his motorcade accompanies him abroad, which are vehicles that transport the president, his family, White House staff or official guests of the first family in the United States.

One of the advantages of the car is that it has bullet-resistant glass with a thickness of more than 12 centimeters, noting that the rest of the parts are also armored and difficult to target.

Inside this car, called the “monster”, there is a refrigerator containing bags of blood from the same type as the president, along with oxygen, in anticipation of any emergency.

And when the US President moves in a motorcade, at least two cars carry the same plate, and the purpose is that, in the event of an attack, the attackers will not have accurate knowledge of the vehicle carrying the President, and this reduces the margin of his exposure to harm.

And the elements who protect the US President are from the Secret Service, which includes highly professionally trained elements, and when an element is tested for this task, it performs it for at least six years.

And when Biden attended the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, in September 2022, Biden was given special permission to move in the limousine called “The Beast”, in a privilege that none of the other leaders who participated in the mass funeral had.