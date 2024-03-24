The CIES Football Observatory (International Center for Sports Studies), a prestigious organization within this sport, has carried out a study and created a list of the 10 most promising U-21 attacking midfielders in the world. In this ranking there is a presence of players from 16 years old.
To compile this list, an analysis was carried out according to the minutes played by each player in the last year, added to the general classifications they have obtained in the matches played between footballers of the same age and playing position.
According to CIES, the ranking of the players with the most projection and future potential is made up of footballers who, currently, play their talents in major leagues such as the Premier League, Bundesliga, League 1, LaLiga and Latin American football.
We show you from 1 to 10 which are the players chosen by the observatory.
Real Madrid figure where he contributes a large number of goals and participates in the vast majority of scoring opportunities created by the meringues. An extraordinary present, at the height of the institution that he represents.
One of the most important players in the great season that Bayer Leverkusen is having, his level shows that being in the top 2 of this ranking is a more than deserved merit.
He is a Moroccan player who plays in Belgian football, specifically for Genk. A performance that is on the rise and seems to have no ceiling, in fact, it has already begun to be rumored that his future will be in one of the big leagues.
He was born in Argentine football, he plays for Brighton and is part of the senior team. He is one of the most effective footballers on his team.
He is a jewel of Ecuadorian football, born in Independiente del Valle and with a future in Chelsea who acquired him for around 17 million.
Olympique Lyon player, with his young age, he still does not have regularity within the team, but every time he has the opportunity to show himself he leaves a good image.
He currently plays for Red Bull Salzburg, he is a footballer of Israeli nationality, he has several games played and some goals in his statistics.
He is a player for PAOK Thessaloniki FC, he is 21 years old and stands out for his play creation.
A Brazilian leaves Palmeiras who is already starting to sound like he is in European football. At the moment he has had few appearances in the team as a starter, and several in which he came on from the bench, but what Real fans regret is that he is not able to convert to add confidence.
The last on this list is the Ajax midfielder, of Icelandic nationality and a good season in the Eredivisie.
#promising #U21 #attacking #midfielders #world
Leave a Reply