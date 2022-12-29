We are already nothing away from 2022 coming to an end. This was a year full of many surprises in the world of video game and many titles that we were already waiting for. Now that we are closing these 12 months, it is time to think about what the future will repair for us in this environment.

Source: Xbox

For this reason we got to thinking about the games that will arrive in 2023 and that look quite impressive. From remakes to sequels to new intellectual properties, here are some of the titles we have our eyes on. You just have to hope that they will manage to fulfill all the hype.

Dead Space Remake is shaping up to be one of the first amazing games that 2023 will bring

dead space It is a saga very loved by many fans, who have been waiting for any return. They will finally get their wish in January 2023 with the remake of the game that started it all in 2008. Of course, now it will take advantage of the technologies of the new generation of consoles.

The first Dead Space is one of those games that has held up very well over the years. However, the remake seems to be an experience with novelties that will guarantee seats on the next trip to the USG Ishimura. Since now the ship can be explored in its entirety and ideas that were discarded from the original for being very ambitious will be implemented. Which opens the doors to a good expansion to your universe.

Source: Motive Studios

As if that were not enough, Motive Studio, its developers, have talked about a new system called ‘the intensity director’. This tool will evaluate the performance of the players to determine the position of enemies and objects. So even the longest-lived fans of the franchise will be able to get a few scares in the remake.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

2023 seems to be a very good year for fans of survival horror games. A couple of months after Dead Space comes the remake of Resident Evil 4, which looks better every time. Since Capcom has been treating this franchise very well, there are plenty of reasons to be excited.

A few months ago an extensive video was released about its gameplay. The action we loved from the original will be there, but it also looks like it’ll ramp up the horror elements. Not to mention, it includes new stealth and melee mechanics that are sure to give you a lot of variety.

Source: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 is a game we didn’t think needed a remake. But seeing the progress so far only makes us want it more and more. Perhaps it will become another example of how to revitalize a game for today’s audience, while respecting the essentials. Do you already expect it?

Star Wars Jedi Survivor, a promising sequel to one of the best games in the galactic saga

In 2022 we received confirmation that Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order would get a sequel. Then The Game Awards presented a preview that made it one of our most anticipated games of 2023. Not only because of its mechanics, but also because of its interesting story.

The advances so far make it seem that it will have a very solid combat and with some new features. Among the most striking is the use of creatures as transportation and a new style of lightsaber to fight. It is also being developed by Respawn, who have had a good time delivering highly enjoyable titles. Will this be added to the list?

final fantasy 16

The Final Fantasy saga is one of the longest-lived in video games and has still managed to reinvent itself over the years. His next installment final fantasy 16, it is seen as one that will give it life and popularity for several more years. In addition to the fact that it is noted that he will go down a much more mature path than his predecessors.

Source: Square Enix

In terms of graphics, it looks quite impressive and apparently it will have battles of a colossal scale that we can control. According to information that has been released, this will be one of the most violent Final Fantasy and will take us through a darker fantasy story. Something that has become popular thanks to Game of Thrones. So witnessing the new direction Square Enix is ​​betting on is reason enough to give it a try.

Starfield could be one of the most vast and content-packed games of 2023

Starfield often appears on lists of the most anticipated games of 2023, and with good reason. It is a game that is quite ambitious in that we can explore the galaxy with great freedom. Not to mention coming from those who gave us gems like Skyrim and Fallout 4.

Source: Bethesda

The constant updates from the development team make it look more and more promising. With solid combat, extensive options for advancing the story, and alien worlds that make you want to visit. We just hope it doesn’t have as many bugs as Bethesda titles tend to have.

Honorable mentions for Alan Wake 2 and Armored Core VI

Now we come to a couple of games coming in 2023 that have us excited even though we know very little about them. Alan Wake 2 was announced during The Game Awards 2021, while Armored Core VI made its appearance at this year’s ceremony.

Although each counts only a preview so far, what excites us the most are the teams behind it. Not to mention the franchises to which each title belongs. After all, Remedy has delivered gem after gem over the past few years. We also can’t help but appreciate FromSoftware, who just won the game of the year award with Elden Ring.

Source: Remedy Entertainment

Another particularity that both share is that they were announced as games for 2023, but they still do not have an exact release date. We hope that over time they will release more information to get us even more excited. You also have to have faith that they will not have any delay. Do you expect any of them?

