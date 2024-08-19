Analyst Danina named IT work as the most promising in Russia in 2024

In Russia, the most promising professions today are IT professions, such as data scientists, programmers and DevOps engineers, as well as blue-collar jobs due to the shortage of personnel. This was reported by labor market expert Natalia Danina, writes RIA Novosti.

“The top of the highest paid professions is headed by professions from the IT sphere. These are data scientists, development team leaders and DevOps engineers,” she specified.

According to her, in this area in 2024, the most sought-after specialties are programmers, data analysts, IT project managers, technical support specialists, and testers. At the same time, the labor market in the IT sphere is unbalanced, Danina emphasized. Thus, there is a shortage of qualified specialists, and there is high competition among young specialists.

Recently, a trend towards blue-collar jobs has also been observed in the Russian Federation. The desire to move into blue-collar jobs is explained by the fact that there is an acute shortage of personnel in this area, which leads to an increase in wages, the analyst concluded.

Earlier, Russian media reported that employers began to look more often for IT specialists who speak Chinese. Demand for such employees from January to July 2024 increased by 31 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

In July, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the projected needs of the Russian labor market are enormous. The manufacturing industry alone will need an additional 1.7 million workers by 2030.