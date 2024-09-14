Abdullah Abu Daif (Cairo)

Artist Nahed Rushdi is considered one of the most prominent symbols of Egyptian art, who presented a group of works that established her position in the hearts of the public and the art world. Rushdi began her artistic career in the sixties, and quickly proved herself through a variety of roles that left a clear mark in the history of Egyptian art.

1. “The Night of Fatima’s Arrest” (1971):

This film was one of the most prominent works presented by Nahed Rushdi. In this work, Rushdi presented a prominent role that proved her ability to shine in comedic roles, which contributed to strengthening her position as a multi-talented artist.

2. “Marriage the Modern Way” (1981):

Rushdi presented a distinctive dramatic role in this film, as the film dealt with social issues, and Rushdi gave a performance that was acclaimed by critics and audiences alike, which proved the depth of her artistic abilities.

3. “Big Love” (1983):

This work was among the works that contributed to expanding Rushdi’s fan base. In this drama series, Rushdi gave a strong and attractive performance, which made the work one of the viewers’ favorite works.

4. “I Won’t Live in My Father’s Shadow” (1995):

In this famous drama series, Nahid Rushdi played the role of Thaniya, which was one of the prominent roles in her career. She played a pivotal role in the series that achieved great success, and gave a distinctive dramatic performance that won the admiration of critics and audiences.

5. “Days and Nights” (1987):

The series featured many distinguished actors, and Rushdi stood out in a leading role that proved her ability to present complex and intricate dramatic roles. This series received wide acclaim from critics and contributed to enhancing her reputation as a prominent artist.

Artist Nahid Rushdi passed away today at the age of 70, which came as a great shock to art lovers in Egypt and the Arab world. Her passing is a great loss to the artistic community.