The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund confirmed that the new amendments made to the retirement system regarding the conditions for entitlement to the retirement pension will be gradually applied to the insured who continue in service, pointing out that the new amendments linked age and years of service to be eligible for early retirement, so that it is required to complete 25 years of service and reach the age of 45. One year for retirement pension entitlement in the first year of application of the law, and the age requirement increases gradually by 6 months annually, until the qualifying age for early retirement becomes 55 years in the year 2044.

The Fund pointed out that the amendments to the retirement system contribute to creating a modern and flexible retirement system that is consistent with the functional and social needs of the insured and provides them with the opportunity to obtain better retirement benefits, especially the retirement pension, which was not available in the previous system.

The Fund explained that the amended law will apply to all insured citizens working in the government and private sectors in the emirate who are continuing in service and does not include retirees, without prejudice to their acquired rights under the previous retirement law before the amendment. Including the percentage of entitlement to the retirement pension and the reward for previous years of service, pointing out that the new amendments are considered effective and will be implemented as of December 1, 2023.

The Fund indicated that under the new law, the insured (whether men or women) who meet the retirement conditions in the previous system remain eligible for retirement under the new system, with the possibility of benefiting from the new benefits provided by the amended system, most notably the possibility of the insured being entitled to a 100% retirement pension. From the average salary subject to deduction when continuing to work.