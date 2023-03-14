The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office announced that the Higher Committee for Digital Government hosted the first federal services package on the Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services System “Tamm”, explaining that the committee added a number of services from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to the system..

According to the committee, this achievement is the fruit of cooperation between a number of federal entities, entities affiliated with the Abu Dhabi government and private sector institutions, including the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security, the Department of Government Support, the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, the First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Magnatti Corporation.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation became the first federal entity to provide its services through “Tamm”. This achievement comes after the great success achieved by “Tamm” since its launch, as customers can access more than 700 government services for about 30 government agencies in Abu Dhabi through the digital platforms of the unified system, which gives them an exceptional service experience..

Within the first phase, the “Tamm” system currently hosts 10 services affiliated with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, including: issuing a new work permit, issuing a new entry permit for domestic workers, issuing a new residence permit for domestic workers, renewing a residence permit for domestic workers, and canceling a residence permit for domestic workers. Opening an employer file for domestic workers, amending the status of domestic workers, issuing a new work contract for domestic workers, amending an employment contract for domestic workers, and canceling an entry permit for domestic workers, while more services of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation are being added gradually, in conjunction with the rapid growth of the system. between the various segments of dealers in the Emirate’s society.

The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Awar, said: “We are proud of this cooperation, which enhances government innovation available to customers in the United Arab Emirates, and we look forward to continuing the digital transformation process at an accelerated pace, which benefits our customers and provides a new way to complete their transactions.” . This step contributes to enhancing ease of access and convenience for customers, as they can now access the services of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation easily and quickly through the (Tamm) system, and we are working on adding more of our services to the system. This announcement, which would not have been possible without the complementary efforts of several strategic partners, set a new standard for excellence, and confirmed the leadership of the UAE in the field of digital transformation.».