Emirates Today newspaper, through its website, and its social media accounts, transmits to you the highlights of the media briefing, related to the latest developments in the Coronavirus and the health situation in the country.

Highlights of today’s briefing:

– The response of community members to the national campaign for vaccination with the Covid 19 vaccine represents the best option to preserve the health of society, limit the spread of the virus, and move to a sustainable recovery phase that ensures a balance between preserving the safety of society and a gradual return to normal life.

– The UAE is completing its methodology for examinations aimed at investigating and limiting the spread of the epidemic by conducting intensive examinations for various segments of society, as the total number of examinations exceeded 26 million tests, which is an achievement for the state to adopt a pioneering model in facing the pandemic and mitigating its effects on society.

– The infection rate in relation to the total examinations is among the lowest regionally and globally, and this is due to the effectiveness of the measures taken, the application of the best and latest medical examination techniques, and the community awareness of adherence to the precautionary and preventive measures.

The UAE is at the forefront of the countries in the world that conducted tests for the Corona virus, relative to the total population.

Despite the increase in the number of new cases of the new Coronavirus (Covid 19) in the country, the UAE has the ability to deal with this increase through a flexible methodology and high agility in dealing with developments.

– The UAE is working on adopting the latest innovative treatments, enhancing the absorptive capacity of the health sector, and expanding the conduct of examinations and the provision of medical and preventive supplies, to raise efficiency to achieve a sustainable recovery that is consistent with national priorities in the planning phase of recovery from the Covid 19 crisis.

– The most important characteristic of the UAE’s approach to dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic is that it balances maintaining the safety of society and continuing economic activities in key sectors in a safe manner.

– The UAE adopts a package of precautionary and preventive measures that guarantee everyone spending a wonderful and special time in the country within a safe environment.

The UAE has the best services that any visitor or tourist can enjoy, and it has succeeded in providing a “safe tourism” experience for its visitors of various nationalities, which enhances its reputation and its position among the best tourist destinations around the world.

– The efforts of the state have resulted in an increase in the demand for receiving the vaccine, as part of a national plan that aims to reach the number of vaccinated people to more than 50% of the population during the first quarter of this year in order to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination.

– Access to the acquired immunity helps reduce the rate of infection and control the spread of the virus. Which promoted the building of a safe environment to receive tourists, as the state was keen to raise community awareness of the importance of following precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the safety of all community members and visitors.

– Adherence to precautionary and preventive measures on the part of community members is one of the most important tools of the state to confront the # Corona pandemic, and therefore violators of these measures face penalties and violations as a result of their negligence and recklessness, including institutions and individuals.

– The precautionary and preventive measures taken by the UAE, the national campaign for vaccination, and the imposition of a package of penalties and violations that came within deliberate plans to secure a safe environment and a step to return to normal life. The coming period will witness greater tightening of procedures and dealing strictly against violators.

– The UAE is moving steadily and confidently towards containing the current pandemic and moving forward to the planning phase for recovery with confidence and ability, with the solidarity of all state institutions and members of society, citizens and residents.

We affirm that taking the vaccine has become a humanitarian and moral duty for everyone, for the sake of the health and safety of society and in support of the relentless efforts made by the state to combat the virus and eliminate it.

We call upon everyone to adhere to and adhere to all announced measures to protect you and your families and your community, not to circulate rumors and to take information from their official sources.

Dealing with the current health challenge and getting out of it requires responsible community solidarity and awareness, and the most effective way to do it today is the vaccine to return to normal life, which is our safe way to protect ourselves, our families and our societies.





