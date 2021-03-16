The “Emirates Today” website provides a live broadcast of the media briefing on the developments of the “Covid-19” virus in the country, where the following points were highlighted:

– Minister of Health and Community Protection Abdul Rahman Al Owais: The national vaccination campaign reached its recently announced goal of vaccinating 52.46% of the target group of the total UAE population.

– Minister of Health and Community Protection: Availability of vaccines is one of the most important achievements of the state in our battle against the pandemic, and they are available to everyone free of charge in various centers that operate at their maximum capacity, which requires everyone to join hands, cooperate and take the initiative to take the vaccine to ensure the achievement of community immunity.

– Emergencies and crises: In the interest of the health and safety of society, we advise everyone to avoid gatherings of councils during Ramadan nights, stay away from family visits, and avoid distributing and exchanging meals between homes and families, and only members of the same family who live in the same house can eat group meals.

– It was decided that Tarawih prayers would be held in accordance with the precautionary controls against Covid 19, in addition to continuing to work with all preventive measures and measures to perform the prayers and not allow any breakfast tables in the mosques, with the duration of the evening prayer and Tarawih prayer limited to no more than 30 minutes.

– Emergencies and crises: Mosques will be closed immediately after prayer, while women’s prayer areas, service and health facilities, and external roads will continue to be closed.

– Emergencies and Crises: We call on the public to seek information from official sources and not to circulate rumors that may have negative repercussions on society, the state’s efforts and destabilizing community security.

– Emergencies and crises: You can enjoy the spirit of the blessed month of Ramadan, as it is possible, despite social distancing, to remain in contact with family and friends using social media and digital platforms.

Emergency and Crisis: Work will continue to suspend religious lessons and seminars in mosques, with the ability to participate in lectures and lessons electronically, and we encourage reading the Qur’an through smart devices, charitable donations and giving alms and zakat electronically.

– Emergencies and crises: It is forbidden for restaurants to distribute breakfast meals for those fasting inside or in front of the restaurants, and their distribution is limited to workers’ housing complexes through direct coordination between restaurants and the management of labor housing in each region, taking into account the rules of social distancing.

– Emergencies and crises: We point out that it is not allowed to establish family or institutional breakfast tents or in a public place to eat group meals, or to provide and distribute breakfast meals in front of homes and mosques, and those wishing to coordinate with charities, donate and pay alms and zakat electronically.





