Dubai (Etihad) – The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature offers a bunch of creative literary shows this week as everyone prepares for the grand weekend (4-6 February) in the 2021 festival cycle (which runs from January 29 to February 13).

The extraordinary events are characterized by the participation of the most prominent international writers, led by the Nobel Prize winner Malala, the famous writers Elif Shafak and Amin Maalouf, in addition to a day dedicated to highlighting Emirati talents sponsored by the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai. The festival is proud to host a ceremony celebrating the new collection of children’s books for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”

Elif Shafak

The events are held at the festival headquarters, the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel, and the program includes a mixture of live performances featuring an elite of local writers, poets and creators, and virtual events that include a group of international authors. Some events have already run out of tickets, but it is not too late for festival fans; With the availability of a digital card that gives access to at least ten live broadcast sessions from the festival, such as Malala and Elif Shafak, all fans will be delighted.

The festival team recommends attending the sessions of prominent international writers, such as Amin Maalouf’s session, in which his recent work “The Drowning of Civilizations” discusses the most important themes of the current debate, and Thomas Erickson, author of the best-selling book “Surrounded by the Fools”. Sherif Arafa.

The festival will also host the launching ceremony of the book “Young Voices from the Arabian Peninsula”, with the support of Her Highness Sheikha Hassa bint Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Goodwill Ambassador for Voices of Future Generations in the Gulf Region. The book celebrates the winning entries in the Middle East Voices of Future Generations competition for the year 2020.

The “Illumination on Emirati Talents” day, corresponding to February 4, includes a discussion session for Hala Badri and Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al-Marri on the cultural residency in the United Arab Emirates, which the country has designated for creative people. Meanwhile, Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi will participate in a session on the future of the Arabic language.

The opening ceremony, which is for invitees only, will host the festival’s favorite poetess, Afra Ateeq, where she will present a special poem centered on the magic of storytelling.