One of the biggest concerns among those who buy a new car is how it will depreciate over time. And it is that in the second-hand market there are models that always sell better than others. For example, according to data from iSeeCars after analyzing the price of some three million second-hand cars sold in 2022, the Jeep Wrangler has been the model that has depreciated the least in recent years. last 5 years in the used car marketseeing its value reduced by only 7.3%.

It is followed by another version of the Wrangler, more luxurious and equipped, the Unlimited, with only 8.7% reduction. Shortly after on the list is the Porsche 911 and the Toyota Tacoma, with 14.6 and 14.9%, respectively. To complete the ‘Top 10’ are the Honda Civic, the Subaru BRZ, the Ford Mustang, the Toyota Corolla, the Nissan Versa and the Chevrolet Camaro. All between 16.3 and 20.2% reduction in price.

On the contrary, the BMW 7 Series is the car that has lost the most value in these years studied, with a reduction of 56.9%, quite considerable taking into account, above all, that new has a price that starts at 118,300 euros. Although good news for anyone who wants to buy it, since in a matter of 5 years of use, you can buy it for just over 50,000 euros.

Also on this list is the Maserati Ghibli, the Jaguar XF, the Infiniti QX80, the Cadillac Escalade ESV, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the Audi A6, the Volvo S90, and the Ford Expedition. Models that have reduced their price between 56.3 and 50.7%.

From ISeeCars they explain that this decline has been a consequence of the pandemic. And it is that the shortage of second-hand late-model cars due to the pandemic has kept prices high for more than a year. However, they assure that they retain more value than has been the trend recently and some have even gained it. According to ISeeCars figures, the average loss of value stood at 33.3% in the last 5 years.