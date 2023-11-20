“iPhone” is one of searches that generate Google more advertising revenue. This confidential data that the company tried unsuccessfully to keep secret illustrates the love-hate relationship between Apple and Google around which the trial against the search engine for alleged abuse of its dominant position has revolved. The 10 weeks of testimony in the 10th federal courthouse in Washington have shed light on what has been a toxic relationship, not for Apple and Google, but for the market and competition, according to the Department of Justice.

More than fifty witnesses have paraded through the courtroom of federal court number 10 in Washington for more than two months. Among them have been Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, and Sundar Pichai, the head of Google, experts, professors and managers of the search engine and other technology companies. The hearings closed on Thursday, but the resolution of the most important competition case in two decades will still take months. Judge Amit Mehta, appointed in 2014 by Barack Obama, has asked the parties to submit their report of conclusions in the coming months and has summoned them to appear early next year for final arguments.

“I can tell you sitting here today that I have no idea what I’m going to do,” Mehta said Thursday as he closed the testimony phase. If the judge concludes that Google has abused its dominant position in the US internet search market, where it has a 90% market share, the most appropriate remedies to adopt should still be discussed in a new procedure. The paradox is that a ruling that prevents Google from renewing its agreements with Apple could harm the latter more than the search engine itself.

Google’s thesis is that its success is due to the fact that its technology is superior, because it has developed new services and tools, from its Chrome browser to its Android mobile operating system, which have allowed it to increase the quantity and quality of searches. The thesis of the Department of Justice is that the search engine has reached agreements from its dominant position that have closed the way to competition. The two theses are to a certain extent compatible.

The transcripts of witness statements occupy thousands of pages. Added to that are hundreds of annexes and documents that have been projected in the oral hearing, including internal reports and private communications between directors of the accused company. Some of them have remained confidential, but others have revealed Google secrets.

A document dated October 12, 2018 ranks the 20 most profitable searches, those that generated the most income in the United States, the week of September 22, 2018. “iphone 8” and “iphone 8 plus” are the first two; “iphone” itself also appears on the list. The new model of Apple’s phone had just hit the market and distributors were paying to be placed in the search engine to sell the products. smartphones or accessories. Car insurance, cheap flights and pay TV services dominate the rest of the list.

That list is rather anecdotal. The focus of the lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice from the beginning was on the agreements by which Google has paid tens of billions of dollars to be the default search engine for browsers and mobile phones. The Department of Justice won the battle to have that figure, even without a breakdown, made public. In 2021 alone, Google paid 26,344 million dollars (about 24,100 million euros at the current exchange rate) to be the default search engine as traffic acquisition costs. The figure appears in an internal company slide whose secrecy was only partially lifted. The main beneficiary of these payments is Apple.

The Justice Department has brought in experts and Google rivals to argue how those deals harmed competition. But perhaps the key moment of the trial came when Google’s own CEO, Sundar Pichai, summoned by the defense, testified. In the first part of his statement, under questions from Google’s lawyer, he told his personal success story to the top of Google and convincingly defended Google’s technological contributions. Then prosecutor Meagan Bellshaw arrived.

The Justice Department lawyer used the company’s own documents to corner Pichai. She did it gently, but firmly, conquering ground with simple questions, with which she got the head of Google to admit, one by one, the key points that underpinned her claim. (Read the full transcript of the statement in English here).

“You wouldn’t authorize contracts to pay billions of dollars each year to be the default search engine if it weren’t good for Google, would you?” Bellshaw asked. “Correct,” Pichai responded. Once he had laid the premises, he attacked with a letter that Google sent to Microsoft when the company founded by Bill Gates was going to use its own search engine by default in its new version of Internet Explorer. Bellshaw highlighted fragments of that letter that were like daggers in Google’s defense strategy. The search engine told Microsoft that users do not change the default settings and that Microsoft’s decision could harm competition. And the prosecutor was letting Pichai ratify everything.

“And since users don’t change the defaults, was Google deeply concerned that Microsoft’s actions could harm the competitive process?” he asked. “Yes, that is what Mr. Drummond [responsable legal de Google] is articulating here,” admitted Pichai. At one point, the head of Google said that it depended on the context and conditions, to admit that “there are situations in which default configurations are very valuable.” But the prosecutor did not leave him that escape either. “And default settings are very valuable for your search competition, right?” “Yes,” Pichai admitted again.

The lawyer tried to argue that Google wanted to prevent Apple from becoming a competitor with its agreements. She displayed a message from Sundar Pichai in which she asked to be informed monthly of potential search services employees who would defect to the competition. And she added: “If someone searches [se va] to Apple, please email me directly in each individual case.” “You don’t receive a notice when each of the 180,000 employees leaves Google, do you?” the prosecutor ironically said.

It focused on a report on a meeting of Google and Apple executives in which Pichai and Tim Cook were present, in which precisely these agreements were discussed so that Google would be the exclusive default search engine for iPhones, iPads and Macs. Apple through its Safari browser. “Who is Tim Cook, just for the record?” the prosecutor asked. “I’ve heard of him,” Pichai joked. “Mr. Tim Cook is the CEO of Apple.”

In the summary of that meeting, December 2018, one of the points was: “Our vision is that we work as if we were one company.” Bellshaw shot back: “Did you tell Mr. Cook or did Mr. Cook tell you?” “I don’t remember saying that phrase,” Pichai replied, arguing that what that point referred to was working together to improve the experience of their joint users in that product.

“And did you agree with this vision, that Apple and Google work as if they were a single company?” he insisted. “No,” Pichai said. But Bellshaw wouldn’t let go: “And there’s nothing in the notes that reflects that you or anyone else at that meeting disagreed with that vision of Apple and Google working as one company?” Pichai came to say that with that expression they had become a little upset (“irrational exuberance,” he called it) when leaving the meeting because they arrived at it nervous and with mutual distrust. “We compete fiercely on so many products that there has been a lot of tension, moments of mistrust between the two companies,” he said. “We make Android, they make iPhones. We compete every day in the market on that and many, many other products,” he added.

That is precisely part of the Justice Department’s argument. They compete in many markets, but not in search. There they prefer to maintain a revenue sharing agreement with an exclusive that prevents other competitors from breaking through.

On Thursday, the transfer of boxes of documents and dozens of lawyers who have been accompanying each session of the trial ended. In the last day, Michael Whinston, professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, compared the case of Google and its market power with that of other monopolies such as AT&T in long distance calls or Microsoft (which in this case presents itself as a victim) in operating systems for personal computers. On the ground floor of the federal courthouse in Washington, a modest permanent exhibition commemorates those two cases among other emblematic cases held there. Perhaps the exhibition will have to be expanded soon.

