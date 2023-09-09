There are three areas in Russia in which salaries of top managers are recognized as the highest. The amount of income became known after a survey conducted by the Unicorn Search agency.

It turned out that the most profitable industries are oil and gas, logistics and pharmaceuticals. Thus, a top manager in the oil and gas sector receives an average of 47.8 million rubles per year. The bonus for the year is approximately 20.3 million, but depends on the performance demonstrated by the employee.

Managers in the logistics industry have an annual income of 34.6 million rubles. The bonus there is 23.1 million rubles.

In the pharmaceutical industry, the income of top managers is 29.8 million, and the bonus is 12.1. The corresponding research results are published TASS.

The top three are followed by technology and insurance companies. The earnings of the top managers of the first are 26.7 million, and the bonus is about 18.5. In insurance, income is slightly lower, but not significantly – 26.4 million rubles, and premiums – 7.9 million.

The highest bonus goes to investment fund employees. It can reach 54.1 million rubles, although the annual salary of employees in senior positions is 18.3 million.