Thanks to the information of Basic Sector In the social network Ozziel Herrera who arrived to the team in the middle of the year.
Despite not being a starter in the ideal eleven of Robert Dante Siboldi He has become a replacement of confidence and that led him to be a quite productive U-23, given that in his participations during 2023 in Liga MX, Leagues Cup and Concacafregistered eight goals and eight assists, not bad for a youth in a squad full of figures like the feline institution.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
He played the first half of 2023 still wearing the colors of Atlas, it was not until the second half of the year that he arrived in Nuevo León to sign with the cats until the summer of 2026.
Just behind the youthful auriazul, he placed Cesar Huerta from UNAM who scored 12 goals and gave one assist, and in third place is Marcel Ruiz from Toluca who added seven goals and five assists, for a total of 12 contributions.
In his first semester with the San Nicolás de los Garza team, the Mexican youth player played 18 games, scored four goals and provided one assist.
#productive #Tigres #UANL #U23 #player #Liga
Leave a Reply