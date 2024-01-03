THE BEST SUB 23'S OF THE YEAR! 💫

Ozziel, Chino and Marcel were the most productive Mexican u23 players during 2023

*League, Leagues Cup and Concacaf were counted

Much future in these 3 players ✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/vytf2ZWkwQ

— Basic Sector (@SectorBasicas) December 31, 2023